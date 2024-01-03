Special Olympics Team up with South Bend Cubs to Host Polar Plunge February 24

SOUTH BEND, IN - For the eighth year in a row, Four Winds Field will host the South Bend Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana. Registration is now open, and participants are encouraged to register online. Those who do not wish to participate but want to make a donation can donate to the South Bend Cubs plunge team and could win a free Outdoor Suite for the 2024 season.

All participants who raise the minimum $99.00 for Special Olympics Indiana will receive an official Polar Plunge event t-shirt and cup, with additional prizes and incentives offered to those who raise more. Individuals who go beyond in their efforts to support the Polar Plunge by raising a minimum of $4,000 are eligible to be recognized as Super Plungers. Seventeen individuals earned this distinction in 2023.

Fans who donate $70 or more to the South Bend Cubs plunge will be entered to win an outdoor suite to a 2024 South Bend Cubs game (valid April 9 - May 2) which includes up to 16 tickets and the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Jumping into a freezing pool or natural body of water in the middle of winter may seem like a crazy idea, but over the past 25 years, thousands upon thousands of our supporters have risen to the challenge, braved the elements, and made Special Olympics Indiana's annual Polar Plunge a huge success. And with a total of 19 Polar Plunge events set to be held at 15 venues across the state this winter, you're sure to find a convenient location to make a splash for our athletes. Be Bold. Get Cold.

"The 2024 Polar Plunge season marks the 25th Anniversary of Special Olympics Indiana's largest annual fundraising effort," said President & CEO of Special Olympics Indiana Jeff Mohler. "While 25 years marks the silver anniversary, we ask that our supporters BE BOLD, GET COLD, and help our athletes WIN GOLD! There is no better partner in helping our athletes win gold than the South Bend Cubs! Thank you, Cubs. Thank you, South Bend. And we hope to see you BE BOLD on February 24!"

More than 3,000 individuals take the plunge in a typical year to raise vital funds that make a lasting difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. To date, the Polar Plunge has generated more than $11 million in support of Special Olympics Indiana's year-round programs and events.

"We're proud to partner with Special Olympics Indiana for our 8th consecutive Polar Plunge," said South Bend Cubs Assistant General Manager for Marketing & Media Chris Hagstrom-Jones. "The event has grown every year with many plungers coming back year after year. Since 2017, we've raised over $130,000 to help our local Special Olympics athletes participate in events around the state. Even if you don't want to take the plunge, I encourage our fans to make a donation to our Cubs Team Plunge."

