Jordan Walker, Victor Scott to Appear in Peoria as Part of Caravan Stop

January 3, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Peoria, IL - Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker and 2023 Chiefs outfielder Victor Scott headline a loaded Cardinals Caravan that will appear at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria on Friday, January 12. A luncheon will be held at Dozer Park on Saturday, January 13.

Other Caravan attendees include Cardinals pitchers Packy Naughton and Andre Pallante, as well as alumni Bengie Molina and Brad Thompson. Chip Caray, the television Voice of the Cardinals, will emcee the weekend's festivities.

Walker, 21, made his Major League debut in 2023 and appeared in 117 games for the Cardinals, mashing 16 home runs in his freshman campaign. Walker finished his rookie year on a high note, hitting .306 over his last 16 contests. The converted infielder played 55 games for the Chiefs in 2021 and hit .292 with eight home runs.

Scott, 22, burst onto the scene as a highly-touted prospect in 2023. A fifth-round pick out of West Virginia, Scott suited up 66 times for the Chiefs last season. The left-handed hitting speedster posted a .282 batting average and swiped 50 bases with Peoria, tied for the sixth most in a single season in franchise history. All told, Scott stole 94 bags in 2023, tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

Naughton, 27, has made 31 appearances for the Cardinals over two seasons. The left-handed reliever did not allow an earned run over five 2023 outings before an injury ended his season.

After making 10 starts in 2022, Pallante, 25, was used exclusively as a reliever in 2023. A fourth-round selection in 2019, Pallante sports an impressive 3.78 ERA over 109 career appearances.

Molina, 49, is currently serving as an analyst for Cardinals Spanish language radio broadcasts. The veteran catcher played 13 big league seasons for four Major League teams. Bengie is the oldest of the three Molina brothers and was a member of the Cardinals coaching staff in 2013.

Thompson, 41, appeared in 30 games as a pitcher with the Chiefs in 2003. Thompson posted a 5-3 record with a 2.91 ERA. The right-hander enjoyed six big league seasons, pitching for St. Louis from 2005-2009 and for Kansas City in 2010. The former hurler currently serves as an analyst on Bally Sports Midwest.

Caray, 58, just completed his first season as the television play-by-play man for the Cardinals. The grandson of Harry Caray, Chip has more than 25 years of play-by-play experience and also covered the Cubs and the Braves throughout his decorated career.

Tickets for the January 12 caravan can be purchased at the door prior to the event, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open to the public one hour prior. Additionally, the first 400 kids 15 and under will receive a free autograph ticket. Due to high demand, autograph tickets will only be available to those 15 years of age and younger.

Back again in 2024, the Chiefs will host members of the Cardinals Caravan traveling party for a luncheon on Saturday, January 13. Limited seats still remain for the luncheon. A $75 ticket includes an autograph, a meal and a question-answer session. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to call (309) 680-4000.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from January 3, 2024

Jordan Walker, Victor Scott to Appear in Peoria as Part of Caravan Stop - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.