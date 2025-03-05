Spartanburgers Partner with Mazda of Spartanburg to Honor Local Educators

March 5, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Spartanburg, SC - The Hub City Spartanburgers have teamed up with Mazda of Spartanburg to highlight the hard work of local teachers and educators throughout the Upstate. Madza of Spartanburg will honor a "Teacher of the Game" for half of the Spartanburgers' games at Fifth Third Park in 2025.

"Mazda of Spartanburg is thrilled to be partnering with the Spartanburgers to sponsor the 'Teacher of the Game,'" said Rodney Beck of Hudson Automotive. "Teachers inspire, guide and shape the future every day and we are excited to celebrate and spotlight a few of these educators. Thank you to all the incredible teachers and the impact they have on our students and community."

To nominate a teacher for "Teacher of the Game," click here. Submissions should include the name of the teacher, their role and how they've impacted the lives of local students. The front office will accept submissions beginning Friday, February 28; the form will remain open throughout the season.

Once nominees are chosen, the Spartanburgers will reach out to schedule a time to celebrate the teacher. Teachers chosen will receive a customized jersey and will be honored on the field during a Spartanburgers home game.

Madza of Spartanburg will also partner with the Spartanburgers on Sunday, August 3 to host Teacher Appreciation Day; first pitch between Hub City and the Asheville Tourists (Astros High-A) is slated for 2:05 p.m. The Spartanburgers will work with the seven Spartanburg County school districts throughout the season to engage both staff and students on and off the field.

The Spartanburgers inaugural season begins on April 4 against the Aberdeen IronBirds, High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Opening Day at Fifth Third Park takes place on April 15; the Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, visit Sparkle City for the first time.

