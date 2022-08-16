Space Cowboys Host Oklahoma City Dodgers for Six-Game Homestand

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are set to host the Oklahoma City Dodgers for a six-game homestand beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday at Constellation Field.

The six-game homestand includes Faith and Family Night, a Michael Brantley American League Championship replica ring giveaway and a Houston Astros minor league affiliates lunch box giveaway.

Fans can purchase tickets for all games and can get further information on all promotions and giveaways by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

7:05 p.m., Tuesday, August 16, vs. Oklahoma City

Five-Dollar Frozens (presented by Jose Curevo Tradicional) - Fans can purchase $5 frozen margaritas for every Tuesday home game.

Kids Eat Free - For every Tuesday home game, the Space Cowboys are offering a food voucher - good for a hot dog and a drink - to all fans 12-and-under as they enter Constellation Field.

Houston Texans Cheerleaders and Toro Appearance - Prior to Tuesday's game, Houston Texans cheerleaders will be at Constellation Field to greet fans, along with photo opportunities. Houston Texans mascot, Toro, will also be at the ballpark throughout the game and will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, August 17, vs. Oklahoma City

Dollar Dogs (presented by Texas Chili) - Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field every Wednesday home game in 2022.

Goodwill Wednesdays - People can donate gently used items to participating Goodwill store and receive a ticket voucher to a Space Cowboys game. People can also donate their gently used items at Constellation Field on Wednesdays and receive a general admission ticket to that night's game. For more information on participating Goodwill locations, people can visit the following link: https://atmilb.com/3Sk0hNu.

7:05 p.m., Thursday, August 18, vs. Oklahoma City

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Space Train IPA)- Every Thursday home game in 2022, fans can purchase $2 domestic draft beers and sodas throughout concession stands at Constellation Field.

Military Appreciation Night (presented by Navy Federal Credit Union) - For every Thursday home game, fans with a valid military ID will receive a free ticket, as well as discounted tickets for the rest of their party. Fans with a military ID can visit the Constellation Field box office located at the home plate entrance to receive their free ticket.

Black Heritage Night - Houston rap artist Trae tha Truth will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Space Cowboys celebrate Black Heritage Night. Also throwing out a ceremonial first pitch will be Larry Callies, who is the CEO/Founder of the Black Cowboy Museum. The Space Cowboys will also be hosting local Little League groups, featuring a pregame parade around the Constellation Field warning track.

7:05 p.m., Friday, August 19, vs. Oklahoma City

Friday Fireworks (presented by Gentle Ben) - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a postgame fireworks show every Friday home game this season.

Renaissance Night (presented by Texas Renaissance Festival) - The Space Cowboys will be hosting characters from the Texas Renaissance Festival for photo opportunities and presentations throughout Friday night's game. The Space Cowboys will also be serving turkey legs available at select concession stands throughout Constellation Field as part of Renaissance Night.

Family Four-Pack - Kick off the weekend with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

6:05 p.m., Saturday, August 20, vs. Oklahoma City

Michael Brantley American League Championship Replica Ring Giveaway (presented by Gallery Furniture)- The Space Cowboys will be giving away 1,000 Michael Brantley American League Championship replica rings as fans enter Constellation Filed for Saturday's game.

Faith and Family Night (presented by 89.3 KSBJ) - Following Saturday's game, the Space Cowboys will be hosting a postgame concert from Bristol House (a ministry of The Woodlands Methodist Church). Fans with a ticket to the game will be admitted to the concert, which will take place at the Bud Light Icehouse in right field.

6:05 p.m., Sunday, August 21, vs. Oklahoma City

Astros Affiliates Lunch Box (presented by Republic Services) - The Space Cowboys will be giving away 2,000 lunch boxes as fans enter Constellation Field for Sunday's game. The lunch box features the logos of the Houston Astros, Corpus Christi Hooks, Asheville Tourists and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, as well as the Space Cowboys.

Family Four-Pack - Finish out the week with the family at Constellation Field, with a four-pack of tickets that includes four hot dogs and four sodas for just $44 every Sunday home game. Fans can also upgrade their Family Four-Pack seating with an $88 package. Fans can head to the following link for more information on Family Four-Packs: https://atmilb.com/3BCP5pD.

Orion's Kid Club Sundays (Presented by Sugar Mill Montessori School & Meadow Montessori School) - Prior to every Sunday home game, kids can play catch on the Constellation Field outfield. Select Space Cowboys players will be available for autographs on the Constellation Field concourse for autographs. Following the game, kids also get to run the bases (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring). For more information on Orion's Kids Club, please visit slspacecowboys.com/kidsclub.

