Space Cowboys Game Notes vs. OKC

May 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







JULKS OF ENERGY: Corey Julks hit a solo home run Tuesday and has hit five home runs over his last nine games. Over his last eight games, Julks has hit .342 (13x38) with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and six RBI.

HOPE FOR THREE: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be wearing specialty SpongeBob SquarePants-themed jerseys Sunday as part of their Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Day. The game-worn jerseys will be silent-auctioned during the game, with proceeds benefitting Hope For Three. Hope For Three is the preeminent autism advocacy group in the Greater Houston area providing resources and support to families and children living with autism

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

