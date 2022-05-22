OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 22, 2022

May 22, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Oklahoma City Dodgers (25-16) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (16-25)

Game #42 of 150/Road #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Ryan Pepiot (2-0, 2.05) vs. SUG-RHP Shawn Dubin (1-2, 5.74)

Sunday, May 22, 2022 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their three-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The series is tied, 1-1. OKC has won five of its last seven road games and seeks a third straight series victory with a win this afternoon.

Last Game: Stefen Romero drove in three runs including a go-ahead two run-homer in the sixth inning, and the Oklahoma City Dodgers bullpen escaped a few jams late in the game as the Dodgers held on for a 3-2 win over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Saturday night at Constellation Field. Romero opened the scoring with a RBI double in the first inning, but the Space Cowboys scored one run in each of the third and fifth innings to go ahead, 2-1. With two outs in the sixth inning, Romero connected on a two-run homer to left field to put the Dodgers back in the lead. Sugar Land put the tying run in scoring position in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, but each time the Dodgers prevented them from scoring. The Space Cowboys had the tying run at third base with two outs in the ninth inning when Carson Fulmer struck out Korey Lee to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (2-0) is set to make his first start with OKC since making his Major League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Pepiot made his ML debut in Pittsburgh May 11 with 3.0 scoreless innings and struck out the first batter he faced (Ben Gamel). Although he allowed just one hit, he did issue five walks to go along with his three strikeouts. He was optioned to OKC the following day before being added as LAD's 27th player for a May 17 doubleheader against Arizona. He made his second ML start in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, allowing three runs in 4.0 IP, with two hits, three walks and five K's and was returned to OKC May 18...He was named PCL Pitcher of the Month for April as he went 2-0 in five starts with a league-best 1.66 ERA, allowing 14 hits with 29 K's over 21.2 IP and held opponents to a .182 average. He also received weekly PCL honors after making two starts during OKC's first series of the season versus Albuquerque. He threw a total of 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, three walks and seven K's. Pepiot held the Isotopes 1-for-25 over the two games...The OKC Dodgers have gone 6-0 in Pepiot's starts this season...The OKC Dodgers have gone 6-0 in Pepiot's starts this season...Pepiot was selected in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University...April 29 against Sugar Land in OKC, he allowed two runs and six hits with two walks and seven K's during a 3-2 victory. At the time, he became the first OKC pitcher to complete 6.0 innings this season.

Mike Wright Jr. (2-2) is scheduled to follow Pepiot...He picked the win during his last start May 17 against El Paso. He allowed three runs and seven hits over a season-high 5.0 innings. He did not issue a walk and had two strikeouts in OKC's 13-5 victory...Wright has primarily worked in a tandem with other starting pitchers. In his four starts, he has allowed 11 runs and 24 hits over 19.0 innings. When pitching out of the bullpen, Wright has allowed two earned runs and five hits over 6.1 IP...Wright signed with the Dodgers as a free agent March 16 after splitting last season between the Chicago White Sox and Triple-A Charlotte. He was promoted to Chicago in August and appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen, posting a 5.50 ERA with 11 walks and 11 strikeouts...Wright was selected by Baltimore in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University and made his ML debut with the Orioles May 17, 2015 against the Angels...He last pitched against the Space Cowboys April 30 in OKC, allowing one run and two hits over 4.0 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2022: 5-3 2021: 12-12 All-time: 17-15 At SUG: 7-7 The Dodgers meet Sugar Land for the second time this season and for the first time at Constellation Field...The Dodgers won the initial series between the teams, 4-2, April 26-May 1, closing out the series with three straight wins and outscoring the Space Cowboys overall, 39-30, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Miguel Vargas had a team-best eight hits while Stefen Romero racked up nine RBI...The teams split their 2021 season series, 12-12. Both teams went 6-6 on their home fields as Sugar Land played its first season as a Triple-A franchise. The Dodgers won nine of the first 12 games before Sugar Land took nine of the final 12 games and six of the last seven games...The teams last met in Sugar Land Aug. 19-24, with the then-Skeeters winning the series, 5-1, including three one-run victories...Throughout the 2021 season series, Keibert Ruiz led OKC with 23 hits, including five homers, tying Zach Reks for a team-best 16 RBI in the series. Pitchers Aaron Wilkerson and Darien Núñez each went 3-0 with Wilkerson racking up 24 K's (21.1 IP) and Núñez notching 19 K's (14.2 IP)...The Dodgers have won four of their last five games against the Space Cowboys after they had lost 11 of the previous 15 meetings. However, going back to last season, the Dodgers have lost six of their last eight games at Constellation Field.

When In Romero: Stefen Romero drove in all three of the Dodgers' runs Saturday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Not only did he collect all of the team's three RBI, but all of them occurred with two outs. Romero has now tallied 17 RBI across his first 13 games this season, with five multi-RBI games...Over his last two games, Romero is 5-for-9 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. He has reached base safely in all 13 games he's played in and has hit safely in seven of his last eight games...Since April 30, Romero leads the team and ranks tied for fourth in the league with 17 RBI despite only playing in 11 games during that time...Against the Space Cowboys this season, Romero is 7-for-18 with five extra-base hits and 12 RBI over five games.

More Than Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a double last night and extended his hitting streak to nine games, batting .529 (18x34) with five doubles, a triple, two homers, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven walks. He has now reached base in 25 of his last 36 plate appearances (16x27, 7 BB, 2 HBP) and in 13 of his last 20 plate appearances...He has six multi-hit games during his current hitting streak, which is third-longest among OKC players this season...Due to the recent surge, Alvarez now leads Triple-A with a .467 OBP and nine HBP's this season, while his .336 average and 1.024 OPS are both fourth in the PCL...Alvarez has reached base in 12 straight games.

Mighty Miguel: Last night, Miguel Vargas finished 2-for-4 with a run scored for his team-leading 17th multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games (17x50) and has also hit safely in 18 of his last 21 games, going 31-for-84 (.369) with 10 extra-base hits, 12 multi-hit games, 16 RBI, 15 walks and 28 runs scored. The 22-year-old currently paces the PCL with 40 runs scored and 48 hits this season, while his 79 total bases and 27 walks are both third...Vargas has reached base safely in 22 of his last 23 games since April 26 and has slashed .352/.449/.571 during that time.

Mound Men: The OKC pitching staff allowed two or fewer runs for the 13th time this season and the team is now 12-1 in those games. The Dodgers held the Space Cowboys 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position Saturday and stranded 11 runners on base, including seven in scoring position. The bullpen combined to throw 4.2 scoreless innings and allowed two hits and three walks, with nine strikeouts. They struck out the final batter of the seventh, eighth and ninth innings with the tying run in scoring position each time. Jon Duplantier, from nearby Katy, Texas, retired all five batters he faced and earned the win. Carson Fulmer worked around a leadoff single in the ninth inning and stranded the tying run at third base to pick up his third save. Reyes Moronta and Garrett Cleavinger each struck out three batters while working a scoreless inning.

Opposite Offense: Yesterday the Dodgers were held to three or fewer runs for the third time in the last four games but improved to 5-6 when scoring three or fewer runs this season. The team went 2-for-14 with runners on base - with Stefen Romero providing both hits - and 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position...Over the last four games, the Dodgers have only scored 10 runs while batting .192 (24x125) overall, including 6-for-54 (.111) with runners on base and 1-for-27 (.037) with runners in scoring position. Leading up to Wednesday, the Dodgers had scored at least five runs in 11 straight games and batted .343 (139x405) with 110 runs...The Dodgers were held to a season-low three hits Friday night, and it was the team's lowest hit output in any game since the last time they played in Sugar Land Aug. 24, 2021...They matched their season-low with one run scored Wednesday night...Despite the slowdown, the Dodgers still lead all 30 Triple-A teams in runs (277), batting average (.281), walks (206), OBP (.379), SLG (.471) and OPS (.850) and rank second in hits (394). They continue to lead the Minors in OBP and rank second in OPS, AVG, runs, walks (tied) and runs and are third in hits.

On the Lamb: Jake Lamb had Saturday off, but on Friday drew two walks and scored a run. He's now reached base in 19 of his last 20 games while hitting safely in 16 of those games. During the 20-game stretch, Lamb is batting .342 (25x73) with seven homers, three doubles, 19 RBI, 17 runs scored and 13 walks...On Thursday he hit his team-leading 10th home run of the season when he went back-to-back with Miguel Vargas. He's now homered in four of his last eight games in and five of his last 11 games.

Close Calls: Going back to last Friday in Round Rock, the Dodgers have led by one or two runs heading into the ninth inning in four of eight games, with all four games ultimately decided by one run. In two of the four games, the opponent tied or won the game in their final at-bat...The Dodgers are now 8-6 in one-run games this season.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers will play a rubber match for the second time this week. This season they are 2-2 when they have a chance to win the series in the finale. The Dodgers have not lost a series this season (4-0-3)...Michael Busch was held without a hit last night after hitting safely in each of his first four Triple-A games. Last night also snapped a run of 12 consecutive games with a hit between OKC and Double-A Tulsa...The Dodgers have held their opponents 9-for-53 (.170) with runners in scoring position over the last five games...The pitching staff issued eight more walks last night and has walked at least seven batters in three of the last four games. They have handed out 40 walks over the last six games and 30 walks over the last four games, with at least five in each game...Zach McKinstry has been held without a hit in back-to-back games for just the second time this season and first time since going without a hit in three straight games April 29-May 5. He still tops the PCL with a .359 batting average, is second with a .450 OBP and tied for sixth with 42 hits...Including last night, the Dodgers are now 13-1 when scoring in the first inning...For the first time since the first three games of the season, the Dodgers have not allowed a home run in three straight games...Entering this afternoon, the Dodgers have lost four straight day games.

