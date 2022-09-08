Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock

ENTER ALEDMYS: Astros IF Aledmys Díaz is set to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment with the Space Cowboys Thursday. Díaz has been on the 10-Day Injured List since Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort. He has appeared in 78 games with the Astros this season, hitting .252 (64x254) with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. Díaz has appeared at the MLB level in parts of the last seven seasons, including the last four with the Astros. He's also appeared with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2018). He was selected as an All-Star as a rookie in 2016 with St. Louis.

SEEING 20/20: Corey Julks became the first player in Sugar Land history with 20 home runs and stolen bases in a single season with a stolen base Wednesday. He is one of three Triple A players that has put together a 20/20 season thus far. Julks leads the Space Cowboys and is fifth in the Pacific Coast League with 25 home runs. He's also tied with Yainer Diaz for the most homers in the Astros minor league system.

THIS IS STOREY!: Mickey Storey enters Thursday with 297 wins in his managerial career. He also has three career postseason wins, all coming in 2019 with Round Rock during the Pacific Coast League Semifinals. Storey is in his fourth season as a MiLB manager. He's made the postseason in each of his first three seasons. He debuted as the manager of Single A Quad Cities in 2018 and was the manager of the Round Rock Express in 2019 before being named the Sugar Land manager prior to the 2021 season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

