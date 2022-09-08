Krizan's Slam Highlights 6-Run 2nd to Lift River Cats Past Aviators

West Sacramento, Calif. - A grand slam from second baseman Jason Krizan, and a go-ahead shot by first baseman Yermín Mercedes, fueled the Sacramento River Cats (59-72) to a 7-6 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (64-67) on Wednesday.

Down 2-0 with one out and two in scoring position in the second, designated hitter Willie Calhoun lined a game-tying two-run single to extend his hitting streak to five games. He finished the day 3-for-4 with a run.

After two hit-by-pitches with a fly out in between, Krizan lined a 3-1 sinker 403 feet for a go-ahead grand slam (102.8 MPH exit velocity). The slam was the first of the 12-year veteran's career, and sixth by a River Cat this season.

The Aviators responded in the top of the fourth, tying the game with a four-run inning off righty Ronnie Williams, who allowed six runs on two walks and eight hits while striking out four in 3.0 innings.

Things remained tied until the bottom of the seventh when Mercedes launched a towering 419-foot go-ahead solo home run (102.0 MPH exit velocity).

The Sacramento bullpen was superb, allowing just one hit and no runs in 6.0 innings. Righty Cole Waites, the Giants' No. 29 prospect on MLB Pipeline, finished off the win with his first career Triple-A save, striking out the first four batters he faced in a perfect 1.2 innings of work.

Righty Norwith Gudino (3-4, 9.69) will open the River Cats' bullpen game on Thursday. He'll take on lefty Ty Damron (2-0, 1.17) at 6:45 p.m. (PT) on Thursday. Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Righty RJ Dabovich, San Francisco's No. 20 prospect on MLB Pipeline, retired all six batters faced.

Center fielder Heliot Ramos, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, went 2-for-4 with two singles and a run.

