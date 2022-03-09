Space Cowboys Announce Promotional Lineup for Portion of 2022 Campaign

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today announced that single-game tickets have gone on sale for all home games from April 12-May 22. Tickets for all sections at Constellation Field can be purchased online by visiting slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

Information regarding season tickets, mini plans, group sales and suite rentals, which are also available for purchase, can be found at slspacecowboys.com/tickets as well.

The Space Cowboys Home Opener is set for 7:05 p.m. on April 12 vs. the Round Rock Express. The Home Opener vs. Round Rock is the first of a six-game series. The remainder of April and May home games with single-game tickets available for purchase include a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (May 3-8), three-game series against Round Rock (May 17-19) and three-game series against the Oklahoma City Dodgers (May 20-22). The Space Cowboys will play an 11:05 a.m. game on May 4 as part of their series against El Paso.

APRIL AND MAY SPACE COWBOYS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Space Cowboys Magnet Schedule (presented by Texas Farm Bureau) - 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, vs. Round Rock

Space Cowboys Replica Home Jersey (presented by Constellation) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, April 16, vs. Round Rock

Space Cowboys "Ready to Ride" T-Shirt (presented by Amaro Law Firm) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, April 16, vs. Round Rock

Space Cowboys Mother's Day-Themed Replica Jersey (presented by Houston Methodist) - 2:05 p.m., Sunday, May 8 vs. El Paso

Space Cowboys Armed Forced-Themed Replica Jersey (presented by MemberSource Credit Union) - 6:05 p.m., Saturday, May 21, vs. Oklahoma City

SPACE COWBOYS WEEKLY PROMOTIONS

$5-Frozens Tuesdays - Fans can purchase $5 frozen specialty beverages for every Tuesday home game.

Dollar Dog Wednesday - Fans can purchase $1 hot dogs every Wednesday home game.

Thirsty Thursday (presented by Bud Light) - $2 domestic drafts beers and sodas will be available for purchase every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday - The Space Cowboys will light up the sky Texas-style with a fireworks show following every Friday home game.

Sunday Funday - Following every Sunday home game, kids can run the bases at Constellation Field (presented by Caldwell & Steinbring - Dentistry for Children). Available for purchase is a Family Four Pack, which includes four field box tickets, four sodas and four hot dogs for $44.

Information regarding single-game tickets and promotions for the remainder of 2022 home games will be made at a later date.

