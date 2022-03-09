Salt Lake Bees Announce 2022 Promotional Calendar

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced their 2022 promotional calendar today. The Bees open the season on April 5 at Tacoma with Opening Day festivities at Smith's Ballpark coming on Tuesday, April 12 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation.

Season-long promotions for the 2022 season will include the popular Smith's Family Night moving from Monday to Tuesday home games. Fans can purchase Smith's Family night packages of four tickets for $20 on www.slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks will be 50% off on the night. Wednesdays will see the return of Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night; Thursdays will be Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks and all Sunday home games will be University of Utah Safe in the SUNday.

This year's single game promotional schedule will feature 11 fireworks nights, including celebrations on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Pioneer Day Weekend. For the fourth consecutive season the Bees will participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa la Diversion program by becoming 'Las Abejas' on May 5, August 5 and September 20. Other theme night promotions include Military Appreciation Night (May 21), Angels Night (June 22), Marvel Defenders of the Diamond (July 9), Princess Night (Aug. 6) and Go Gold Night (Sept. 23) with more additions to come.

The Salt Lake Bees schedule this season is 150 games with 75 coming home and away. In addition to single game tickets, fans can purchase group packages, suites, mini-plans or season tickets now. More information is available at www.slbees.com or by contacting the Bees ticket offices by call or text at 801-325-BEES (2337).

2022 Salt Lake Bees Season-Long Promotional Schedule

Tuesdays

Smith's Family Night; Four game tickets for $20 on slbees.com and 50% off regular hot dogs and fountain drinks

Wednesdays

Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dogs

Thursdays

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday - drinks are $3

Sunday

University of Utah Health Safe in the SUNday

2022 Salt Lake Bees Game-by-Game Promotional Schedule

April 12

Opening Night

April 16

Bees Beanie Giveaway

April 17

Easter

May 5

Las Abejas de Salt Lake

May 18

Prevention Kids Day

May 21

Military Appreciation Night

May 30

Memorial Day Fireworks

June 4

Postgame Fireworks

June 9

Lunch at the Ballpark

June 22

Angels Night

June 25

Postgame Fireworks

July 4

Independence Day Fireworks

July 9

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond

July 22-24

Pioneer Day Weekend with Fireworks Postgame

Aug. 5

Las Abejas de Salt Lake

Aug. 6

Princess Night/Postgame Fireworks

Aug. 27

Postgame Fireworks

Sept. 9

Postgame Fireworks

Sept. 20

Abejas de Salt Lake

Sept. 23

Go Gold Night/Postgame Fireworks

