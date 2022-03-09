Salt Lake Bees Announce 2022 Promotional Calendar
March 9, 2022 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees announced their 2022 promotional calendar today. The Bees open the season on April 5 at Tacoma with Opening Day festivities at Smith's Ballpark coming on Tuesday, April 12 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation.
Season-long promotions for the 2022 season will include the popular Smith's Family Night moving from Monday to Tuesday home games. Fans can purchase Smith's Family night packages of four tickets for $20 on www.slbees.com and regular hot dogs and fountain drinks will be 50% off on the night. Wednesdays will see the return of Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dog night; Thursdays will be Budweiser Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks and all Sunday home games will be University of Utah Safe in the SUNday.
This year's single game promotional schedule will feature 11 fireworks nights, including celebrations on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Pioneer Day Weekend. For the fourth consecutive season the Bees will participate in Minor League Baseball's Copa la Diversion program by becoming 'Las Abejas' on May 5, August 5 and September 20. Other theme night promotions include Military Appreciation Night (May 21), Angels Night (June 22), Marvel Defenders of the Diamond (July 9), Princess Night (Aug. 6) and Go Gold Night (Sept. 23) with more additions to come.
The Salt Lake Bees schedule this season is 150 games with 75 coming home and away. In addition to single game tickets, fans can purchase group packages, suites, mini-plans or season tickets now. More information is available at www.slbees.com or by contacting the Bees ticket offices by call or text at 801-325-BEES (2337).
2022 Salt Lake Bees Season-Long Promotional Schedule
Tuesdays
Smith's Family Night; Four game tickets for $20 on slbees.com and 50% off regular hot dogs and fountain drinks
Wednesdays
Cyprus Credit Union $1 hot dogs
Thursdays
Budweiser Thirsty Thursday - drinks are $3
Sunday
University of Utah Health Safe in the SUNday
2022 Salt Lake Bees Game-by-Game Promotional Schedule
April 12
Opening Night
April 16
Bees Beanie Giveaway
April 17
Easter
May 5
Las Abejas de Salt Lake
May 18
Prevention Kids Day
May 21
Military Appreciation Night
May 30
Memorial Day Fireworks
June 4
Postgame Fireworks
June 9
Lunch at the Ballpark
June 22
Angels Night
June 25
Postgame Fireworks
July 4
Independence Day Fireworks
July 9
Marvel Defenders of the Diamond
July 22-24
Pioneer Day Weekend with Fireworks Postgame
Aug. 5
Las Abejas de Salt Lake
Aug. 6
Princess Night/Postgame Fireworks
Aug. 27
Postgame Fireworks
Sept. 9
Postgame Fireworks
Sept. 20
Abejas de Salt Lake
Sept. 23
Go Gold Night/Postgame Fireworks
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from March 9, 2022
- Salt Lake Bees Announce 2022 Promotional Calendar - Salt Lake Bees
- Space Cowboys Announce Promotional Lineup for Portion of 2022 Campaign - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.