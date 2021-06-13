'Sox Swing Ahead, 6-1

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (21-13) bounced back from yesterday's loss, defeating the Eugene Emeralds (20-15), 6-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Eugene's Franklin Labour tripled off a line drive to left field in the top of the second, easily scoring Tyler Fitzgerald for the first run of the game. The AquaSox struck in the bottom of the inning; Jack Larsen tied the game with an RBI single, scoring an additional run when Jake Anchia hit a line drive to left field. Before the end of the inning, Kaden Polcovich doubled, driving in two more runs and extending the Frogs' lead to 4-1.

The 'Sox tacked on their fifth run in the bottom of the fourth; Joseph Rosa grounded out, but Patrick Frick beat the throw home. Austin Shenton smoked a solo shot in the seventh inning, giving the Frogs a 6-1 lead.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 10 hits, including four doubles and one home run. Frick led the way, going 2-for-3 with one double. On the mound, RHP George Kirby pitching five complete innings, allowing one earned run while striking out three.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Sunday, June 13 for the final game in the series against the Eugene Emeralds. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

