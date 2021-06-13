C's Fall Behind Early, Can't Recover in 5-2 Loss

SPOKANE, WA - The Vancouver Canadians couldn't figure out the Spokane Indians (Rockies) Saturday night, as their Eastern Washington opponent took game five of the six-game set 5-2 behind six shutout innings from their starter Nick Bush and a three-run sixth that proved to be the difference.

Leading 2-0 after single runs in the first and fifth, Spokane put the game away for good in the sixth. In that inning, Isaac Collins took Brandon Eisert deep for his third home run of the series before an Aaron Schunk double set up Will MacIver's seventh home run of the year, a two-run shot that made it 5-0.

The C's didn't score until they put up lone runs in the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, Tanner Morris walked then went to third on a Luis De Los Santos double before Ronny Brito brought him in with a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Phil Clarke worked a one-out walk in the eighth, went to third on Cameron Eden's second double of the night and scored when Spencer Horwitz grounded out, but the Canadians couldn't muster any more offense in a 5-2 defeat.

Sam Ryan (L, 0-1) got the tough-luck loss in what was his first start since August of 2019. The right-hander allowed a run on two hits and a groundout to the first three batters of the first but proceeded to retire ten in a row and 11 of his last 12 over four innings pitched. He struck out one and issued no walks.

North Vancouver native Will McAffer pitched a perfect eighth in his second outing since returning from a stint with Team Canada in the Olympic Qualifiers.

On offense, Eden paced the C's with his two doubles. Horwitz finished with a hit and an RBI while De Los Santos and Sebastian Espino (single) both had one knock in four trips.

The series concludes tomorrow evening. Right-hander Paxton Schultz gets the nod for Vancouver while southpaw Helcriz Olivarez will toe the slab for Spokane First pitch is set for 5:09 p.m. and can be heard on Sportsnet 650. Tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

