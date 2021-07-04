'Sox Score Early and Often, 11-5

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (32-18) lost their early lead, falling to the Vancouver Canadians (27-25), 10-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Austin Shenton crushed a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the bottom of the first, giving the 'Sox an early lead. Connor Hoover led off the third inning with a double, scoring when Carter Bins hit a line drive to left field. Everett extended their lead again in the bottom of the sixth: Cade Marlowe hit an RBI triple, scoring the next at-bat when Joseph Rosa singled, giving the Frogs a five-run lead.

Starting pitcher George Kirby was lights out, pitching five scoreless innings. Vancouver wasn't able to get on the board until the top of the seventh, scoring three runs off a bases-loaded walk, wild pitch and a groundout. Everett bounced back in the bottom of the inning, scoring one run off a sacrifice fly and another off an RBI double.

After an RBI single in the top of the eighth scored the Canadians' fourth run, Kaden Polcovich crushed a grand slam and launched the Frogs ahead, 11-4. The Canadians tacked on one more run in the top of the ninth, putting the final score 11-5.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 10 hits, including three doubles, one triple, one home run and one grand slam. Both Shenton and Marlowe went 2-for-4. On the mound, Kirby allowed three hits and two walks while striking out eight. RHP Kyle Hill closed the game, allowing one earned run while striking out one.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox conclude their six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a star-spangled Trucker Hat Giveaway, presented by IBEW/NECA. The night will conclude with postgame fireworks, also presented by IBEW/NECA. Purchase tickets here. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon.

