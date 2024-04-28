Sox Pitchers One-Hit Dust Devils

April 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







PASCO, WA: The AquaSox defeated the Dust Devils 2-1 Friday night courtesy of five no-hit innings from right-hander Ryan Hawks.

In the strongest pitching performance of the season for the Frogs, the Dust Devils collected a lone hit that came in the seventh inning off the bat of Matt Coutney, who doubled.

Hawks threw five innings of no-hit ball, striking out six while walking two. Hawks' season ERA now sits at a mere 2.89. Hawks has yet to allow a home run across four starts this season. Relieving Hawks was University of Washington alumni Stefan Raeth, who fired off a scoreless sixth inning in relief while striking out one.

Nick Davila then threw two innings, allowing zero earned runs while striking out one. Davila earned the pitching win, his second of 2024. Tri-City scored one unearned run in the seventh inning.

Closing out the game and earning his third save was Troy Taylor, who threw a scoreless inning while tallying two strikeouts. Taylor's season ERA now sits at 1.17, and he has yet to allow an earned run since April 10. Six of Taylor's seven appearances have been scoreless.

Offensively, two runs was all the Sox would need to triumph over the Dust Devils. Ben Williamson scored as Axel Sanchez reached on a throwing error to give Everett a 1-0 lead, and Sanchez again would give Everett the lead in the eighth inning after recording an RBI on a groundout.

RJ Schreck led Everett in hits, knocking a single and a double during the game. Brock Rodden also doubled, and Sanchez, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, and Curtis Washington Jr. all tallied singles. Washington Jr.'s hit was his first as a member of the AquaSox. Williamson and Schreck walked as well.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox finish their road series against the Dust Devils tomorrow, facing off in Game Six of the series. First pitch is at 1:30 p.m. Right-hander Jimmy Kingsbury will get his first start of the season for the Sox. In six appearances out of the bullpen, he has yet to allow an earned run.

NEXT HOME STAND: April 30 - May 5 versus the Hillsboro Hops.

