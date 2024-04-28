Everett Split Series in Pasco

April 28, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell to the Tri-City Dust Devils in the last game of the six-game series 8-5 on Sunday in front of 1,947 fans at Gesa Stadium to split the series. Everett fell behind early and never led in the game.

Making his first start of the season, Jimmy Kingsbury allowed two quick runs in the bottom of the first inning. In six prior appearances, Kingsbury had not allowed a run.

Everett got on the board in the third inning, after Axel Sanchez reached on an error, Andrew Miller's sacrifice fly cut the lead in half. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep the momentum on their side for long, as Tri-City answered with a run of their own in their half of the inning.

The AquaSox big chance came in the top of the sixth inning, when they loaded the bases with no outs, but they were only able to plate one run as Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly to left to make it 4-3.

The DustDevils put the game out of reach with four runs in the eighth inning. With two outs in the ninth inning, Miller hit a two-run home run but that was all Everett would get. Since joining the club this week, Miller has driven in six runs and scored five times.

Everett managed only five hits in the game. Jared Sundstrom led the way offensively going 1-3 with a pair of runs scored.

NEXT HOME STAND: April 30 - May 5 versus the Hillsboro Hops.

