'Sox Hold on Late, 9-7

EVERETT, Wash. - After tying the game twice, the Everett AquaSox (54-32) took the lead in the seventh and defeated the Vancouver Canadians (39-49), 9-7.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Jake Anchia got the ball rolling with a first-inning solo shot, giving the 'Sox an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second, Dariel Gomez scored on a wild pitch. Victor Labrada extended their lead with an RBI single, putting the Frogs up, 3-0. The AquaSox continued to build their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a Gomez RBI single.

The Canadians tied the game in the fourth, scoring their first three runs off three consecutive batters. The first run scored off a groundout, quickly followed by an RBI double and triple. Two batters later, Andres Guerra doubled, driving in Sebastian Espino to tie the game, 4-4.

Luis De Los Santos drove in Vancouver's fifth run in the top of the seventh, but their lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the inning, Labrada tied the game when Cade Marlowe singled to center field. After stealing second and a wild pitch put him on third, Marlowe scored on a wild pitch, giving the AquaSox a 6-5 lead.

The 'Sox tacked on insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs off two singles and a wild pitch. Spencer Horwitz drove in two runs with a double in the top of the ninth, but Nate Fisher drew a groundout to close the game, solidifying the Frogs' 9-7 victory.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, RHP Tim Elliott pitched six complete innings with six strikeouts. At the plate, the 'Sox registered 10 hits with six RBIs and seven walks. Anchia led the way, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Saturday, August 14 for game five of six against the Vancouver Canadians. Saturday is a busy night! The first 750 fans through the gate will receive a 2021 AquaSox Team Card set presented by Turf and Dirt. It's also Scouts BSA and Cub Scouts Night. Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks presented by Boeing. Click here to purchase tickets. If you can't make the game, tune in with Pat Dillon from wherever you are.

