C's Luck Runs out on Friday the 13th

August 14, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Canadians managed to erase a four-run deficit to take the lead but the bullpen faltered late in a 9-7 loss against the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) Friday night at Funko Field.

After falling behind 4-0 through the first three innings, a four-spot in the fourth tied the game. Tanner Morris walked, Luis De Los Santos doubled and Spencer Horwitz spoiled the shutout with an RBI groundout. The C's rapped three two out hits - an RBI double from Will Robertson, Sebastian Espino's team-best fifth triple and an Andres Guerra two-bagger - to tie the game.

A scoreless sixth was followed by a run in the seventh that gave the Canadians their first lead of the ballgame. Rafael Lantigua singled, stole second then scored on a single from De Los Santos that made it 5-4.

The wheels fell off from there. Everett scored two runs in the home half of the seventh to retake the lead on a pair of singles, two stolen bases and two wild pitches before adding three more in the eighth. After three walks loaded the bases, consecutive hits plated two and a wild pitch brought home another run to put the Frogs in front 9-5.

Vancouver put up a valiant effort in the top of the ninth. Back-to-back walks started the stanza before a fly out and a force out at second had runners at the corners with two outs. Defensive indifference moved the trail runner to second before Horwitz - fresh off a season-high four RBI game the night before - doubled home two runs and brought the tying tally to the plate, but the C's couldn't muster one more bit of late inning magic to fall 9-7.

Five C's doubles matched a season high and eight of nine starters had a hit. De Los Santos, Horwitz and Espino all finished with two hits apiece. Willy Gaston was the only Canadians hurler to log significant innings and not allow a run.

With the series even at two games apiece, Vancouver will go for a guaranteed split on Saturday night. CJ Van Eyk climbs the slope for the C's while Everett has yet to name their starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on the Sportsnet Radio Network. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets for home games in Hillsboro are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

