Sox Burst Dust Devils' Bubble with 7-1 Win

June 18, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Pasco, WA: The Everett AquaSox (30-32) exploded for six runs in the fourth inning, all coming with two outs on the way to a 7-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils (32-30). AquaSox pitchers took care of the rest as starter Brandon Schaeffer pitched six strong innings followed by scoreless outings from relievers Sam Carlson and Leon Hunter Jr.

It looked early on as though Schaeffer might be in for a challenging night. After a leadoff walk to Joe Stewart, Gabe Matthews doubled into deep center field and the Dust Devils led 1-0 after the first inning.

The AquaSox had opportunities to score early on, loading the bases in the first and second innings, but coming up empty on both occasions. The bases were loaded again with one out in the fourth inning. Alberto Rodriguez walked to force home Erik Stock to tie the game up at 1-1. Hogan Windish then came up with the biggest hit of the night, a bases-clearing double to deep right field; scoring Mike Salvatore, Rambusch, and Rodriguez. All this put Everett ahead 4-1. Ben Ramirez followed with a double to center that scored Windish. Axel Sanchez then drove in the sixth and final run of the inning with a single that scored Ramirez. The AquaSox lead was 6-1 after four innings.

Everett loaded the bases again in the fifth and scored a final run when Stock came in to score on a Ford ground out. It would be the final run of the game.

Schaeffer pitched five consecutive scoreless innings after giving up the first inning run. He allowed only two additional hits and retiring the final seven batters that he faced. His final stat line was six innings, four hits allowed, one earned run, two walks, and five strikeouts. Schaeffer improved to 2-1 with a 1.47 ERA through three starts with the AquaSox since getting promoted from Single-A Modesto back on June 6. The bullpen finished out strong as Carlson came in and retired the side in the seventh inning. He struck out two of the three batters that he faced. Hunter Jr. closed out the game with two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, no walks, and three strikeouts.

WRAPPING IT UP: Hogan Windish has recorded at least one RBI in each of the five games of the series. Windish is 8-for-18 (.444) with two walks, three doubles, one home run, three runs scored, and 9 RBI over the five-game stretch and has improved his batting average from .213 to .246. Mike Salvatore went three-for-four with a walk and a run scored. It was the first three-hit game of Salvatore's professional career.

LOOKING AHEAD: The final game of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday, June 18. RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-0, 2.16 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for the AquaSox while LHP Sammy Natera Jr. (1-3, 4.60 ERA) will take the mound for his tenth start for Tri-City. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM for all of the action.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.