Southpaw Chase Jessee Returns to Owlz for 2024

January 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Left-handed pitcher Chase Jessee has signed with the Northern Colorado Owlz for the 2024 season.

Jessee was third on the Owlz in innings pitched in 2023. He tossed 81 innings in 26 appearances, 16 of them starts. He posted a 6.33 ERA and struck out 85 in the process.

"The goal is more consistency, and if he can do that, he will dominate the league," Owlz manager Frank Gonzales said.

When Jessee was on his game in 2023, dominate the league is exactly what he did. In June, he posted a 3.72 ERA in 29 innings with 25 strikeouts. He had scoreless starts of seven innings and six innings in length during that stretch.

He will look to find more of that form, and to help the Owlz have a successful 2024.

"On paper, we're going to be a hard team to beat every week, and by the end of the season, we're going to be playing for some hardware," Jesse said.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 26, 2024

Southpaw Chase Jessee Returns to Owlz for 2024 - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.