South Georgia Tormenta FC's W League Defeats SC United FC Bantams

COLUMBIA, Sc. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's W League team secured a victory with a 1-4 score against the South Carolina United Bantams on the road in Columbia, South Carolina. Elis Nemtsov found the first brace of the season, tallying two goals for South Georgia.

Goal scoring began early for the Ibises, with Nemtsov finding the back of the net in the mere fifth minute of the match. The goal was assisted by Natalia Santangelo, her first of the season.

The match's intensity only heightened following the initial goal. Keeper Jenna Moran made multiple pivotal saves, with one notably coming just after Nemtsov's goal to preserve the early lead.

As the Bantams sought to apply pressure to Tormenta's backline, attempts were quickly thwarted at each turn by the Ibises. The Bantams did, however, slot a goal in the later minutes of the first half, bringing the match temporarily to a tie.

South Georgia responded to the Bantams' goal by finding its second of the night less than ten minutes later, when Ashley Henderson sent a shot sailing into the net with an assist from Smith Cathey.

The second half of the match was riddled with attempted shots on goal from both teams. Keeper Moran and the Tormenta defense made dynamic plays to preserve the lead, while sending the ball down the pitch to promote attacking plays and pressure.

In the 64th minute of play, Tormenta locked in its third goal of the evening, when Nemtsov, assisted by Carlyn Presley, sent the ball gliding past the Bantams' keeper.

In the later moments of the match, Carlyn Presley was awarded a penalty kick after being fouled by a member of the Bantams in the penalty area. Presley attempted the penalty kick but the shot was saved by the keeper.

To close the match, South Georgia's Piper Biziorek sealed the last goal of the evening in the 88th minute, dashing past the Bantams' defense and launching a ball into the top of the goal.

South Georgia Tormenta FC's W League hits the pitch again Sunday, June 2 against Carolina Ascent FC. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

