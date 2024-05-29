South Georgia Tormenta FC to Host Annual Carter Payne Memorial Bowling Fundraiser

May 29, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC honors the life of player Carter Payne with the annual bowling fundraiser, taking place at 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 6 at The Clubhouse. Proceeds of this event benefit The Carter Payne Fund, which assists families in the Tormenta FC Academy with expenses such as uniforms, team fees and other associated costs.

The Carter Payne Fund was created through the Ibis Foundation, the nonprofit body within South Georgia Tormenta FC, to honor Carter, who lost his life in 2022. Participation in the bowling fundraiser will help alleviate financial burdens associated with youth sports to give children the opportunity to flourish and grow in a constructive, sports-oriented environment.

"Legacy matters," President and Co-Owner of Tormenta FC Darin Van Tassell said. "And the legacy of Carter Payne as a member of the Tormenta organization will proudly be on display at all times."

Participating teams in the bowling tournament will be paired with one player from the men's professional USL League One team or the women's USL W League team. Register a team here to support and honor the Carter Payne Fund, while enjoying a night of bowling with professional players.

If an individual would like to further support the Carter Payne fund, raffle tickets are available, but winners must be present at the bowling tournament to win. Individuals or organizations may also sponsor this event at the magenta, navy or white level, which comes with unique benefits and incentives.

With questions regarding sponsorship or event participation, please contact Jim Robbins at [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from May 29, 2024

South Georgia Tormenta FC to Host Annual Carter Payne Memorial Bowling Fundraiser - South Georgia Tormenta FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.