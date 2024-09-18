South Georgia Tormenta FC and Statesboro-Bulloch County Library Partner for Library Card Sign-Up Event

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC in conjunction with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library hosted a library card sign-up event on September 17 with opportunities to meet players, win tickets to a Tormenta FC match, and enjoy an ice cream treat.

South Georgia Tormenta FC is an avid advocate of reading and literacy efforts and was proud to support a library card sign up event aimed at local children. The event was free and open for the public to attend.

"We, Tormenta FC, are honored to be able to support our regional library and to help promote the act of reading and literacy for children and adults alike. What an absolute joy to be able to pick up a book and learn something; visit a fantasy world, laugh, explore another town, country or city, find support for oneself or another, cheer with excitement, etc." Co-Owner of Tormenta FC Netra Van Tassell said. "We hope everyone, young and old, will sign up for or renew their library card. Literacy is a powerful tool. We are happy to help embrace and encourage it."

Children and players were able to make lanyards, do arts and crafts, and play bingo together at the event. Tormenta FC has partnered with the library on past initiatives, allowing the professional soccer players to read and play video games with kids.

"It's always so exciting to get to engage and interact with the community that you represent on the field. Being able to give my time to such a cool event is always so fulfilling, and I know a lot of the guys feel the same way," Tormenta FC goalkeeper Ford Parker said. "The opportunity to meet the people that are showing up to our games and represent the club outside the lines is always a privilege, and we are so fortunate to be able to give back to them because those relationships are why we play this game. It is also such a good opportunity to make new fans for the future and help grow this club."

This library card sign-up event is part of a wider push to increase library usage at a national level, as September was coined as National Library Card Sign-Up month by the American Library Association.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

