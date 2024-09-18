Velocity Hits the Road for Rematch against Flamingos

September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

For fourth-place Forward Madison FC looks much different than it did four months ago when the two clubs squared off for the first time ever at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Goalkeeper Brooks Thompson made his Velocity debut in the May 19 meeting, and the 22-year-old was quickly thrown into the fray, enduring relentless pressure from the Flamingos' attacking line. Madison ended with a 3-0 victory.

Thompson has recorded two clean sheets since that match, and has served as the defensive anchor for a team that has not lost to a USL League One opponent in six matches.

"Listen, without saving goals, these results that we've had recently are going to be very, very different," said head coach Leigh Veidman of Thompson. "He's been huge in the right moments for us, and when we need him most. Hopefully, (the ball) never gets to Brooks, that's always the plan, but sometimes it does, and he's been ready in the right moments."

Riding the high of their recent form, Thompson and the rest of Velocity's squad (7-4-5) are set for a rematch against the Flamingos (7-2-7) on Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin. Fans can tune in at 3 p.m. PDT locally on SWX as well as stream the match on ESPN+.

"In Madison, we want to go out there and right our wrongs," Veidman said. "It's a difficult place to go, but the boys are ready."

Velocity is coming off a three-match homestand that saw the club defend its turf with wins against Union Omaha and Central Valley Fuego FC before earning a scoreless draw against South Georgia Tormenta FC.

Five Spokane players scored during the home stretch: Luis Gil, Camron Miller, Andre Lewis, Azriel Gonzalez and Ish Jome. The versatility of Velocity's attack is a strength of the club, with three players sporting four goals or more on the season.

Spokane's leading offensive contributor has been Gil, who has a team-high five goals and five assists in 2024. Additionally, his 7.51 FotMob rating is the fourth-best in the league.

"Luis is a great player, and playing with him is a privilege, so I just take advantage of it whenever I have the ball," said Andre Lewis. "I mean, there are another 10 guys on the field, but I'm always looking for Luis. He's the go-to man."

As Velocity looks to continue generating scoring chances, they will be going up against one of the league's top defenses in Forward Madison. The Flamingos have only given up 13 goals in 16 matches, and goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann is tied for a league-best seven clean sheets.

Schipmann and the Madison back line have not allowed more than two goals in a regular season match. They held the Charlotte Independence, the league's second-highest scoring team, to one goal en route to a 2-1 victory on Sept. 11.

As Spokane and Madison face off for a second time, the match will have ramifications on the league table. The Flamingos have a two-point lead on Velocity, but the clubs could swap spots in the standings if Velocity wins.

Velocity's visit to Madison is the start of a three-match road trip, with trips to Union Omaha (Oct. 2) and Central Valley Fuego FC (Oct. 9) also scheduled.

The club returns to Spokane for its second-to-last regular season home match on Oct. 12 when Greenville Triumph SC comes to town. The match will also celebrate "Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Night."

