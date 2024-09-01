South Georgia Tormenta FC Launches 2025 Season Tickets

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC's 2025 season tickets are live and available for purchase with added bonuses and incentives. Season tickets have three tiers available to meet the needs of all fans for the upcoming season including VIP, premium and general admission packages.

New, exclusive offers for the 2025 season include in-seat food delivery from Tormenta FC wait staff for VIP season ticket holders. Access to a private season ticket member stadium entrance and an exclusive 30-minute happy hour in The Nest, Tormenta's 21+ section, is also available for fans purchasing any of the three season ticket packages.

"We are constantly listening and responding to our fans in an effort to increase the value of being a season ticket member, and a common theme we've heard is that our fans don't want to miss a second of the action for any reason," Director of Ticketing and Fan Engagement Alex Wagner said. "We believe that giving our members their own stadium entrance and the ability to order concessions directly to their seat will ensure that we are providing the best match day experience and fan experience possible, while bolstering the long list of benefits our season ticket members receive for being the most devoted supporters in the league."

Season ticket prices begin at just $240 and include up to 33% savings compared to purchasing single-game tickets for each match. VIP season ticket pricing includes tickets to all W League matches and USL Academy matches on top of the USL League One professional men's matches.

Each season ticket package comes with unique seating options, allowing fans to have the best viewing experiences in the stadium. Fans with a season ticket package will also gain access to exclusive season-ticket-member-only events and merchandise discounts.

"We are in the memory-making business for the Statesboro and Lowcountry community, and want to provide our most dedicated fans with the access and ability to have lasting, meaningful experiences as a season ticket holder," President and Co-Owner Darin Van Tassell said.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

