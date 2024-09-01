South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls Short against One Knoxville SC

September 1, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Jake Dengler

STATESBORO, Ga. - September 1, 2024 - South Georgia Tormenta FC fell short against One Knoxville SC with a 0-1 score in the final round of the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup on September 1 at Tormenta Stadium.

With both teams vying for the elusive wild card slot, players were looking to find the back of the net with a fierce intensity. While One Knoxville saw opportunities to create goal scoring chances early, with a corner kick coming in just the sixth minute, it was Tormenta FC to take the first shot of the night.

Daniel Steedman sent a cross to Mason Tunbridge, who quickly attempted to deliver a goal by taking a shot on target, but the ball was collected by the keeper.

In the 18th minute of play, former Tormenta FC player, now One Knoxville player Jordan Skelton opened the scoring following a pair of back-to-back corner kicks. This was the lone goal of the evening.

After this goal, Tormenta sought to minimize stoppages to prevent further scoring opportunities, while still pressing the ball down the wing to attempt to maintain possession. At the half, Tormenta FC made two changes to the starting lineup and brought Sebastián Vivas onto the pitch for Austin Wehner and Jackson Khoury in for Ajmeer Spengler.

The first major scoring opportunity in the second half came from One Knoxville as former Tormenta player Kingsford Adjei sent a shot toward keeper Drew Romig, who parried the shot away from the top right corner of the goal.

Undeterred by One Knoxville's lead late in the match, Tormenta FC continued to press skillfully, weaving passes through the opposition to bolster possession. South Georgia saw a pair of corner kicks in the 80th minute, the strongest chance for Tormenta in the second half. Defender Jake Dengler sent an artful header toward the net but the shot was blocked by the keeper.

Fans can watch Tormenta FC's next match at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as the Ibises face Spokane Velocity FC on September 14 in Spokane, Washington.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

