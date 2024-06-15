South Georgia Tormenta FC Earns a Point against Forward Madison

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC with possession against Forward Madison

MADISON, Wi. - South Georgia Tormenta FC earned a point in league standings after finding a 0-0 draw against Forward Madison live on ESPN2 on Saturday, June 15. This match was just the fourth in USL League One history to receive a national broadcast slot on ESPN2 for regular league play.

Tormenta FC opted to deviate from its typical 4-3-3 form to a 5-2-3 formation. With the nation watching, the Ibises had their sights set on making attacking plays and showing dynamic action.

South Georgia's Pedro Fonseca took the first shot of the night in the third minute, but the attempt was cleared by Madison's defensive line. As the game progressed, Ford Parker dove to collect a cross sent by Madison to prevent a first-half scoring opportunity.

Neither team was able to convert any attempts to a goal in the first half. South Georgia had several strong chances to no avail but remained undeterred in finding a goal.

As the second half progressed, South Georgia applied heavy pressure up the wings to prompt attacking plays. Nick Akoto and Aaron Lombardi both found opportunities to score but each shot went without conversion.

Head Coach Ian Cameron made several changes during the match, bringing on Ajmeer Spengler, Austin Wehner, Joshua Ramos, Jackson Khoury, and Niall Watson.

With play intensifying as the score remained stagnant at 0-0, the first yellow card of the match was doled out to Ramos. Moments later, Spengler was shown a yellow card, as well. Madison went through the match unscathed, not receiving a single yellow card.

Parker made the last key play of the evening during added time, saving the only direct shot on target from Madison to keep the score level.

South Georgia Tormenta FC hits the pitch again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22 against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Fans can stream the match via ESPN+.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

