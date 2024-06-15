Forward Madison Secure One Point on First Ever Nationally Televised Match

June 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







It was a warm afternoon in Madison as Forward fans filled Breese Stevens Field for the eagerly anticipated ESPN2 match. The match began with passive energy from both sides, looking to build possession early.

In the 12th minute, Forward Madison had one of their only strong chances on goal, when midfielder Jimmie Villalobos hit a low strike outside the 18-yard box, going just wide of the post. A few minutes later, Tormenta had a chance of their own. Mason Turnbridge dribbled toward the Forward backline and slotted Pedro Fonseca. Fonseca took one touch and found himself one-on-one with Madison goalkeeper, Bernd Schipmann, who laid out to keep the ball out of the net.

The rest of the half was uneventful, with both sides looking to crack the scoresheet, but failing to find solid opportunities on goal. The first half ended 0-0.

South Georgia came out of halftime with a few close chances; however, Schipmann stayed sharp and kept his side in the game with a few big saves.

The heat started affecting the players on the pitch, and both sides made a few substitutions to ignite some fresh energy. Forward swapped on a new offensive front with Wolfgang Prentice, Juan Gallindrez, and Cherif Dieye, who brought pressure to the Tormenta backline.

As time ticked down, the home team showed more desperation, stringing together passes to advance down the field, but failing to execute anything in the final third. After five minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 0-0, and Forward remains the only undefeated team in USL League One regular play.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from June 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.