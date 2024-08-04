South Georgia Tormenta FC Draws with Spokane Velocity

August 4, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC midfielder Austin Wehner (right) vs. the Spokane Velocity

STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC battled to a draw against Spokane Velocity FC with a 3-3 score on Sunday, August 4 at Tormenta Stadium. This matchup marked the first time the two teams had ever gone head-to-head, making this a landmark matchup.

A pair of back-to-back goals in the first half of the match set the tone for Tormenta FC's valiant efforts on the pitch.

After a stint of heavy lightning, the original matchup between Tormenta and Velocity was moved from 7:30 p.m. on August 3 to 11:00 a.m. on August 4. This delay was not cause for falter from South Georgia.

Tormenta's Aaron Walker earned his first start after joining the team in late July. Walker took this opportunity to prove himself on the pitch and went one-on-one with Velocity's keeper.

Walker sent his shot sailing past the keeper and into the net, giving South Georgia the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute of play, marking his first goal with Tormenta.

It was a mere six minutes later when Sebastián Vivas sent a cross to Pedro Fonseca, who blasted a header into the net to double Tormenta's lead.

Velocity responded to this goal just before the halftime break and put one goal on the board during added time.

Tormenta's captain Jake Dengler took a turn finding the back of the net, as well, when Daniel Steedman sent a corner kick barreling to the center of Velocity's penalty box, which was swiftly headed into the goal by Dengler.

Spokane Velocity saw several chances to bolster their score after Tormenta regained the lead, including back-to-back corner kicks in the 79th minute. Ultimately, Velocity was unable to convert any of these opportunities until the 87th minute when Azriel Gonzalez scored the leveling goal. This was the final piece of action on the scoreboard.

South Georgia Tormenta FC's draw gives the team one additional point in league standings in its quest to find a coveted playoff spot.

Tormenta will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. on August 17 at Tormenta Stadium when Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC comes to Statesboro for the first time this season. Fans may purchase tickets to the match here.

