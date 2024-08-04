Kickers Fall on the Road at Northern Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Richmond Kickers (3-8-3, 12 pts) fell on the road to sixth-place Northern Colorado Hailstorm (5-4-3, 18 pts), 3-1, Saturday night.

The hosts got on the board first off the boot of Bruno Rendón in the 31st minute. Real Gill carried the ball up the right wing and squared the ball to Rendón in the penalty area. The forward took a low-driven shot that found the far side of the netting.

Four minutes later, the Kickers answered.

Justin Sukow carried the ball up the center of the park as Nil Vinyals ran parallel with his fellow midfielder. As Sukow's defender closed in on him, he quickly squared the ball to Vinyals in space. The captain took a touch before catching the ball with a low-driven shot with his left foot from the top of the 18-yard box. The ball took a hop on its way to the goal and skipped past Hailstorm's goalkeeper Edward Delgado.

In the 41st minute, the Kickers nearly found a second after the build-up led to Sukow getting his head to the ball unmarked, however, the attempt would go just wide of the post.

The scoreline would hold through the six minutes of first-half stoppage as the Kickers held off the Hailstorm's attempts.

Hailstorm found the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half. Ethan Hoard played a one-two with Gill before placing a low-driven shot on target.

Richmond nearly found a second equalizer in the 68th minute. After building up in their defensive half, the Kickers raced up the left side and Vinyals found Maxi Schenfeld with a lofted through ball. The left-back crossed the ball into the box to Emiliano Terzaghi who one-timed a shot across the goalmouth, beating the goalkeeper, but his attempt went just wide of the right post.

As the Kickers pushed for an equalizer into second-half stoppage, Hailstorm found their third of the night on the counter.

The Roos return to City Stadium on August 10 to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC. Kickoff for the match is set for 7:00 p.m.

