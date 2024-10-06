South Georgia Tormenta FC Defeated by Northern Colorado Hailstorm

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC defender Callum Stretch

Windsor, Co. - South Georgia Tormenta FC faced defeat against Northern Colorado Hailstorm with a 4-0 score on the road in Windsor, Colorado on Saturday.

The match opened with an air of ferocity. The first foul was drawn by Tormenta in the first minute of play, which was responded to with a foul drawn by Northern Colorado in the third minute.

The Ibises attempted to apply early pressure, but keeper Ford Parker was forced to make a save in the 11th minute of play.

South Georgia's Tavio D'Almeida took the first shot of the evening for Tormenta. The shot went just right over the net. Mere moments following this opening shot, Jackson Khoury and Sebastián Vivas each took shots of their own.

Ultimately, Northern Colorado Hailstorm's Marky Hernandez opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a shot from outside the box.

After a scoreless stint, Hailstorm found its second goal of the night in the 67th minute.

South Georgia brought on several new faces to the pitch during the second half. Austin Wehner, Joshua Ramos, Niall Watson and Mason Tunbridge entered the match.

Even with a trailing score, Tormenta remained intent on pushing up the wings to challenge Hailstorm's back line. The Ibises tried to minimize time spent on stoppages to maximize scoring opportunities.

Ultimately, Northern Colorado Hailstorm found its final two goals as the match neared its end.

South Georgia Tormenta FC hits the pitch again October 11 at 7:30 p.m. against the Richmond Kickers at home. The match is themed Kick Cancer night and is presented by Optim Health System. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

