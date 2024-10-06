Lexington SC Earns First Point in New Stadium, Draws Carolina Ascent FC 1-1

October 6, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC midfielder Kim Mendez celebrates her match-tying goal with her teammates

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club recorded a 1-1 draw inside Lexington SC Stadium against Carolina Ascent FC Sunday night.

A late equalizer in stoppage time saw the Gals in Green earn their first point in the new Lexington SC Stadium. The result also marked the second point the Greens have nabbed from the league-topping Ascent FC.

"I think we all are so excited to be able to do it here on our home field," goalkeeper Sarah Cox said. "I think this was one of the first games that it really felt like we played as a team for a whole 90 minutes and I think we really showed a lot of grit being able to come back in that last couple of minutes and get that goal on the corner kick."

Both teams got off to a slow start, with neither able to make anything happen for the majority of the half.

Lexington's NaYeong Shin recorded the first shot at all of the contest in the 13th minute as the Greens worked to put together a meaningful opportunity.

Unfortunately for the Greens, the first time they put the ball in the back of the net would not bring about celebration, but rather disappointment as, while trying to make a clearance, Maddy Perez inadvertently recorded an own-goal instead.

The score stood as the only one of the first half, with two Carolina yellow cards being the only things that preceded the halftime whistle.

Back out for the second half, Lexington struggled amidst some rough bumps, which forced two substitutions and made way for the debut of 15-year-old Maci Barlow.

"Macy's fearless, you would never know that she's 15 years old," head coach Michael Dickey said. "It's amazing to see her in practice with these adults. She gave us energy, she gave us a spark, she works relentlessly, and she's not afraid. We love having her here and she did a great job. It's her first time to play in this type of arena, but you can see that she was excited, it didn't faze her one bit. I'm proud of her, it's awesome to have a young player like that play a professional game and play like she did. She's going to be a good player to keep an eye on."

With few opportunities to create meaningful chances, hope seemed lost as stoppage time arrived and the seconds continued to tick away.

Over 10 minutes into extra time, the Greens found their miracle when Perez made up for her first-half mistake and sent a corner kick right to Kim Mendez, who sent the ball into the back of the net to level the match.

"It was just insane, the emotions coming off of the bench, I knew I had to change something," Mendez said. "(Assistant coach) Maren (McCrary) told me to go in there and they needed me, they need to change something up. I knew in the back of my mind that's what I'm great at, coming off (the bench) as well as bringing that energy. On that last corner I told God that, if he's real, let me know right now and he gave me that goal. Super proud of the girls, without them I would not be here, as well as the coaches. I give it all to them and shout out to Maddy because she did her thing on that corner."

Carolina tried to use what little time was left to regain the advantage, but it was for not as the full-time whistle delivered jubilation for the Greens and a 1-1 final.

"Honestly, I'm lost for words," Mendez said. "Coming in today I had a feeling I was gonna score for some reason, but I'm super proud of myself. Little Kim, she's proud right now and probably looking up at me saying, 'You did it, you accomplished your dream. You go pro and score.' I did it, so I know more will come, this is not the last of me."

Carolina controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 60.1% of the time while Lexington won in expected goals with a 0.66-0.32 advantage.

Next up for the Gals in Green, they'll hit the road on Sunday, Oct. 13, facing Spokane Zephyr FC inside One Spokane Stadium in Spokane, Wash. Kickoff against the Zephyr is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will air live on Peacock.

