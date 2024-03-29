South Bend Cubs Offer Advanced Parking Options for 2024

SOUTH BEND, IN - A season ago, with the idea of improving parking and streamlining getting to and from Four Winds Field in mind, the South Bend Cubs announced the addition of Premium Reserved Parking. The new advanced option helped ease traffic and lessened the burden of getting a spot close to the ballpark.

Today, the Cubs announced that Premium Reserved Parking will return for the upcoming season.

Six parking lots will be available for fans, with the exception of nights with fireworks, on which Lot C will be closed. Lot A is reserved for suite holders only.

"We really want to urge fans to continue to book parking in advance and use the Premium Reserved option," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "It's the easiest way to ensure you get a spot close to the ballpark, especially if you can't get to the game nice and early."

All Premium Reserved Parking is located in Lot B and costs $15 to book in advance online. Spots are limited in number and are reserved up to 30 minutes after the scheduled first pitch of the game. LAZ remains the parking management partner of the South Bend Cubs.

Shuttle service, presented by TMT Automotive, will once again be available for fans to get from each lot to the gate. You can ask a parking attendant and they can radio the shuttle for you if you require or want assistance getting to the park. All parking, no matter what option you use, will remain cashless.

Handicapped parking is available in all paid South Bend Cubs lots. Additionally, handicapped spaces are available along the stadium side of South Street and a designated pickup / drop off area is located directly in front of the Box Office on South Street. Standard parking, purchased on gameday is $10 and all parking lots are cashless.

