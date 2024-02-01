South Bend Cubs Hiring Gameday Positions for 2024 Season

February 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are looking for friendly, customer service oriented people to fill part-time, seasonal positions for the 2024 season. Applications are available now by clicking the link below or prospective candidates can apply at one of the four job fairs being held at Four Winds Field.

Last season the South Bend Cubs were named the Top Single-A Franchise by Baseball America and for the second year in a row were named Best Ballpark by Ballpark Digest. These among many other accolades can be attributed to the guest service and detail oriented gameday staff. Available positions are listed below.

Those interested in working at Four Winds Field this summer can fill out the mobile friendly online application. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Perks of working at Four Winds Field include free game tickets, employee appreciation events, end of season bonuses and more.

While interested individuals can apply now, the South Bend Cubs are hosting four job fairs inside the Pepsi Stadium Club at Four Winds Field. Applicants are encouraged to apply ahead of time online but will also be able to complete the digital application at the stadium.

Tuesday, February 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to being the home of the Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate, Four Winds Field hosts a number of community events throughout the year including concerts, festivals, private events, and more.

Part-Time Seasonal Stadium Positions Include:

Custodial Services

Fun Zone Attendant

Hospitality Host (Usher)

Mascot

Promotions Team (Blue Crew)

Ticket - Box Office

Ticket - Entry Gates

Video Production

Part-Time Seasonal Food & Beverage Positions Include:

Bartender

Cash Room Associate

Concessions Cashier

Concessions Runner

Kitchen Cook / Prep

Picnic Attendant

Suite Server

Warehouse Attendant

The South Bend Cubs home schedule begins on April 9 at Four Winds Field against the Beloit Sky Carp. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

