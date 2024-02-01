Ballpark Digest Honors Neuroscience Group Field as Ballpark of the Year for 2023

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Ballpark Digest has named Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium as their Ballpark of the Year for 2023. The announcement was made by Rob Zerjav, the President, CEO, and Managing Partner of Third Base Ventures, at the team's 2024 Hot Stove Banquet last night.

"We are deeply honored to be named Ballpark Digest's Ballpark of the Year and we thank Kevin and his team for this tremendous recognition", said Timber Rattlers CEO and Managing Partner, Rob Zerjav. "We take a lot of pride in our almost 30-year-old stadium and have been very strategic with our renovation plans over the years to ensure we are providing the newest amenities while keeping some of our old-school charm. Our recent renovation couldn't have been received any better by our players and our fans. To have that hard work noticed by Ballpark Digest is the cherry on top."

Ballpark Digest is part of August Publications, a Minneapolis-based publisher of websites and books. The Ballpark Digest website has been a leader in news about baseball stadiums and people of baseball since it first went live in 2002.

"It's been a delight watching the Timber Rattlers and Rob Zerjav's ownership group go the extra mile in creating a great ballpark experience both for fans and players," said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. "It's no secret the last four years have been a challenging environment for MiLB teams, both because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the changing expectations from MiLB on the ballpark front. The renovations to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium excel on both levels."

The home of the Timber Rattlers underwent a major renovation at the end of the 2022 season, the latest in a series of renovations that have taken place since Zerjav took over as the General Manager of the club after the 2002 season. Zerjav's vision of a 360-degree concourse was finally realized with new seating atop the left field wall and a slide to honor the Milwaukee Brewers slide at American Family Field. Additional renovations for fans included: a premium group seating area behind home plate, wider concourses, and improved handicapped seating.

Additionally, a new home clubhouse of over 22,000 square feet for the home team was built from scratch with the intention of being one of the best in Minor League Baseball with batting cages, a workout facility, agility field, commissary, meeting rooms, video rooms, offices, and a spacious locker room.

"We couldn't have done any of this without the help of our construction partners," said Zerjav. "The project was completed in record time, starting at season's end in mid-September and finishing as the team arrived on April 1. Pendulum Studio's Jonathan Cole provided an incredible design and Boldt Construction's project management and sense of community pride to get this project done on time will never be forgotten. There were numerous additional partners on the construction side and to name a few that played key roles include Northland Electric, Tweet/Garot, Calnin & Goss, IEI Construction, Macco's, Tri-City Glass & Door, Commercial Interiors, Cardinal Construction, Verhalen, and Sportsfield Specialties. Thank you to everyone involved in this project and I hope you take as much pride in your work as we do."

Timber Rattlers fans flocked to the stadium to see the renovations and the latest Milwaukee Brewers prospects. Attendance soared to over 227,000, which was up 10% from the 2022 season.

Past winners of the award have included Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins; Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves; Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies; and Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is the first Midwest League stadium to win Ballpark of the Year from Ballpark Digest.

Wisconsin's 2024 season opener is at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 5. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

