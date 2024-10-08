South Bend Cubs Announce Game Times for 2025 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the South Bend Cubs have announced home game start times for the 2025 season. For the third straight year, South Bend will open the campaign on the road, but this time against the Beloit Sky Carp in Wisconsin on Friday, April 4 for a three game series. The Cubs will begin the 2025 home schedule at Four Winds Field against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday, April 8, at 7:05 PM.

Gates on Opening Night in Downtown South Bend will open at 5:00 PM. As is the same from prior seasons, games from Tuesday through Thursday will have gates open one-hour-and-five-minutes prior to first pitch. Friday through Sunday games have gate times set for two-hours-and-five-minutes before first pitch.

Most start times for games Tuesday through Saturday during the 2025 season will be at 7:05 PM ET, and nearly every Sunday game will begin at 2:05 PM ET. This does not include the first four Saturday home games (April 12, April 26, May 9, and May 23) which will begin at 4:05 PM ET and one Sunday game (May 25), which is scheduled for 7:05 PM. After playing an individual Monday game this past season, the Cubs are not slated to play on a Monday in 2025.

Two marquee weekend homestands are scheduled for next season on both Memorial Day Weekend, and Independence Day Weekend. South Bend also was at home on Memorial Day Weekend last year, and played on the road last Fourth of July. On Independence Day in 2022, Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly started for the South Bend Cubs in a rehab outing.

Both holiday weekends listed above will feature two spectacular postgame fireworks shows. Memorial Day Weekend fireworks will be on May 23 and 25. And Independence Day Weekend fireworks are set for July 4 and 5. 17 total postgame fireworks shows are scheduled for 2025.

"The anticipation for a new season is always buzzing around the Michiana community, but especially for 2025," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "The fact that we are going to be playing home games on multiple holiday weekends, paired with the new renovations at Four Winds Field, will be a great opportunity for large crowds to see what's new at the ballpark. The best part is not only the physical stature of the ballpark getting better, but also the ambiance and fan experience too. Everything surrounding the 2025 season is going to be a huge step for our organization, fans, and city."

The month of May always brings about lively environments at Four Winds Field, thanks to thousands of kids attending on 'Education Day'. South Bend will host two May Wednesday daytime games on May 7 and May 21. Both games will begin at 11:05 AM ET.

While following scheduling guidelines by Major League Baseball, games prior to a late morning start must begin no later than 6:05 PM ET. This includes Tuesday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 20. There is also a special matinee clash slated for Wednesday, July 30, when the Cubs will face the Quad Cities River Bandits at 12:05 PM.

Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now. Plans range from full-season seats to 15-game plans. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive by calling (574) 235-9988 or visit the Four Winds Field Box Office. Additional information can be found. Single game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale in March. For more information on ticket options and on sale dates, subscribe to the South Bend Cubs Newsletter.

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced throughout the off-season. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

