South Bend Cubs Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

February 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Earlier this week, the South Bend Cubs announced four major theme nights for the 2024 season as part of Promo Palooza. Today, the Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate have announced the complete 2024 promotional schedule. As announced last month, the single game tickets for all games will go on sale on March 6 at 10:00 a.m. Click here for ticket details.

FIREWORKS AND PRIZES: Fan favorite firework nights return with 18 shows, along with 11 chances to win a 50-inch smart TV, $500 cash, or other great prizes on Spin to Win Saturdays.

DOGGONE GOOD DEALS: Last month, new weekly drinks specials were announced in conjunction with Tail Waggin' Tuesday and Wine Walk Wednesday. Click here for complete details.

RETURN OF THE JEDI: See the Jedi return to Four Winds Field for Star Wars Night on June 8. The South Bend Cubs will take the field in limited edition Return of the Jedi jerseys as we complete the trilogy. Plus, special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs the 501st Garrison and the Taakure Clan of Mandalorian Mercs AND special food & drink items inspired by your galactic heroes.

72-HOUR TICKET SALE: Star Wars Night

See the Jedi return to Four Winds Field for Star Wars Night on June 8 with special jerseys.

Plus, special appearances by Star Wars Costume Clubs AND special food & drink items inspired by your galactic heroes.

JURRASSIC BALLPARK: Your favorite friends from the Jurassic Era return for Dino Weekend on June 22 and June 23! Ed's Dinosaurs Live returns with friends Dakota and Montana who will be roaming the concourse. Unique fossil exhibits will also be on display. Inflatable dinos will greet fans as they enter the ballpark along with a few special surprises! Fan favorite Dino nuggets will be back while supplies last.

72-HOUR TICKET SALE: DINO WEEKEND

Your favorite friends from the Jurassic Era return June 22 and June 23!

Ed's Dinosaurs Live returns plus fossil exhibits, inflatable dinos and a few special surprises! Dino nuggets will be back while supplies last.

DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND: It's a Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend as the #SBCubs join Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on July 20 with a special character appearance by Thor and it's Marvel Super Hero™ Day on July 21 with a character appearance from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

It's a Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend as the #SBCubs join Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond on 7/20 with a special character appearance by Thor and it's Marvel Super Hero™ Day on 7/21 with a character appearance from your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man

SWOOP'S SENDOFF: Swoop has been our favorite feathered friend for over 27 years. Throughout the season, the South Bend Cubs will recognize his contributions to Minor League Baseball and the Michiana community. Then join us on Sunday, August 25 as we celebrate his final game as the team mascot. Clark the Cub will make a special guest appearance along with many of his mascot friends throughout the years. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will also receive a commemorative Swoop bobblehead courtesy of South Bend International Airport.

BACK HOME AGAIN: The Cubs are partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for two big events this season. Indy 500 Night speeds to Four Winds Field on Thursday, May 9 and Brickyard 400 Night will be held on Monday, July 1. Both nights will feature a special vehicle appearance, in game contests, and race ticket giveaways. Special appearance to be announced at a later date.

LOS CABRITOS DAYS: Continuing their celebration of Latino culture, the South Bend Cubs will once again become Los Cabritos Maldichos in 2024. Dates include June 9, July 28, and August 24. Games will feature a special pre-game performance celebrating Latino culture, public address announcements in Spanish, latin music, popular Latino food items, and more.

CANCER AWARENESS NIGHT: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health Systems as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. On June 7, Players will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned before the game. Jersey auction winners will be able to put the last name of a cancer survivor or family member who lost their battle to honor that person. More details on auction times and jerseys will be available in the coming weeks.

GIVEAWAYS GALORE: The South Bend Cubs announced their bobblehead series last month with a ticket package that sold out. Fans can still pick up their favorite bobblehead if they attend the games listed below. Some strictions apply. See the full giveaway schedule below:

April 9 & 10 - Magnet Schedule Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

April 14 - Hoodie Tee presented by Pyrotecnico (first 1,000 fans 18 and older)

April 24 - Kevin Alcantara Bobblehead presented by 1st Source Bank (first 1,000 fans)

April 28 - Pickleball Paddle presented by Bethel University (first 1,000 fans)

May 12 - Stainless Steel Wine Glass presented by Michelob Ultra (first 1,000 moms 21 and older)

June 9 - South Bend Cubs t-shirt presented by Indiana Donor Network (first 1,000 fans)

June 19 - Hawaiian Shirt presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans 18 and older)

July 21 - Justin Steel Bobblehead presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans)

July 28 - Los Cabritos Logo Baseball presented by Indiana Donor Network (first 1,000 fans)

August 11 - Youth Replica Jersey presented by Indiana 811 (first 750 kids 12 and under)

August 21 - South Bend Cubs baseball hat presented by American Senior Communities (first 1,000 fans)

August 25 - Swoop Bobblehead presented by South Bend International Airport (first 750 kids 12 and under)

August 28 - Adbert Alzolay Bobblehead presented by Surf Internet (first 1,000 fans)

Additional theme and group nights include:

April 13 - Sensory Friendly Day presented by The LOGAN Center: Bringing awareness and understanding to those living with Autism. Limited announcements and music on this day.

April 25 - Tri Campus College Night: Welcoming the students of the University of Notre Dame, Holy Cross College, and St. Mary's College.

May 3 - Education Day presented by MLB Playball: Morning baseball as we welcome area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

May 11 - Beneficiary Day presented by the Hoosier Lottery: Join us as we honor three Hoosier Heroes (one teacher, one police officer, and one firefighter) as well as the community initiatives of the Hoosier Lottery.

May 12 - Mother's Day Celebration: Bring mom to the ballpark and fans 21 and older can celebrate with fans 21 and older can enjoy a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4 or try a new, ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4. Varieties include Cranberry, Cran-Pineapple, Cran-Grape, or Cran-Raspberry.

May 22 - Education Day presented by MLB Playball: Morning baseball as we welcome area schools to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 11:05 a.m.

May 27 & 28 - Military Appreciation Nights presented by Legacy Heating and Air

The South Bend Cubs will recognize and honor all military personnel. Active duty and veterans will receive two free tickets to the game, must show military ID. (Free ticket not yet available. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks when offer can be claimed.)

June 4 - Pride Night: A night dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ community by promoting acceptance and focusing on community engagement.

June 5 - Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Jordan Automotive

Teachers and school administrators receive two free tickets with school ID. (Free ticket not yet available. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks when offer can be claimed.)

June 18 - PBS Kids Day presented by WNIT Public Television: Buddy from the PBS Kids show Dinosaur Train will visit the ballpark.

July 2 & 3 - Independence Day Celebration: Be a part of the biggest 4th of July celebration in Michiana. The South Bend Cubs will wear special patriotic jerseys presented by Caresource. Stick around after both games for patriotic fireworks show!

July 23 - Be My Neighbor Day featuring Daniel Tiger: It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood for a baseball game! Meet PBS Kids start Daniel Tiger during the game.

July 24 - Camp Day presented by CareSource: A special weekday afternoon baseball game as we welcome area summer camps to Four Winds Field. First pitch at 12:05 p.m.

July 26 - Girl Scout Night presented by Indiana Donor Network

August 7 - Back to School Night with a post-game fireworks show

August 9 - Scouts BSA Night presented by Indiana Donor Network

August 10 - Fallen Heroes Night presented by Midland Engineering

August 11 - Indiana 811 Day

August 21 - Craft Beer Night: A special ticket package with beer tastings from brewers around the area. Details and ticket package will be announced in the coming weeks.

September 1 - Fan Appreciation Night with a special post-game fireworks show.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.