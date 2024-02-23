Sod Installation at Day Air Ballpark to Begin Tuesday, February 27

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons are excited to announce that the reconstruction of the playing surface at Day Air Ballpark is nearing completion, with sod expected to be installed beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, February 27. The project has also included new infield mix, warning tracks, drainage and irrigation, and field/bullpen mounds.

The field replacement project is being completed by The Motz Group, a Southwest Ohio company that has previously completed field renovations for the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Ravens, FC Cincinnati, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Motz Group will be responsible for the installation of 92,000 square feet of new HGT Kentucky Bluegrass grown at a sod farm in Maryland. The project has also included the installation of 768 tons of infield mix, 325 tons of warning track material, and 4,352 tons of Rootzone sand underneath the sod. Motz has removed over 7,000 tons of sand, clay, and sod as part of the reconstruction.

The effort represents the most significant field construction in the history of the ballpark, and the first complete field reconstruction since 2011. The original field was constructed in 2000 and remained for 12 years.

Additionally this winter, other projects have also been ongoing at Day Air Ballpark, including the replacement of the roof that was originally installed in 2000. The new roof has been installed by Enterprise Roofing of Dayton.

The Heating and Ventilation System at Day Air Ballpark has also been replaced. The HVAC project was completed by Detmer and Sons of Fairborn. The project includes the replacement of the original equipment that was in use since the construction of the ballpark in 2000, including the installation of new exhaust fans, rooftop units, energy recovery ventilators, and a new control system.

The Dragons open the 2024 season, their 24th in the Midwest League, on April 5 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts.

