South Bay Overpowers Rip City on Second Night of Home Back-To-Back

November 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers (3-4) defeated the Rip City Remix (1-6) 123-102 in the second game of South Bay's first back-to-back of the Tip-Off Tournament. All five Lakers starters scored in double figures, outshooting Rip City 52.4 percent (44-84 FG) to 35.1 percent (33-94 FG), to secure South Bay's third home victory at UCLA Health Training Center.

Seven Lakers set their season high point totals in a collective team effort. Guard DaJuan Gordon led the offensive front with a team and season-high 34 points to go with four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Guard Grayson Murphy notched his second double-double of the Tip-Off Tournament, posting a season-high 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with nine assists and two steals. Center Kylor Kelley tallied a career-high eight assists and added a season-high 19 points and five blocks with nine rebounds. Seven Lakers scored in double figures Wednesday night as the team hit a season-high 17 3-pointers.

Remix forward Bryce McGowens led Rip City's offense with 29 points, two rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block. Guard Henri Drell supported the Remix with 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. Guard Cameron Tyson tallied 13 points off the bench with four rebounds and one steal.

The South Bay Lakers will hit the road for a three-game road trip with a contest at Santa Cruz followed by two games against Rip City. South Bay will then return home to play a back-to-back at UCLA Health Training Center versus the Salt Lake City Stars Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and then the San Diego Clippers the following day, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

