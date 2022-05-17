Soucy Named Top Two Way Forward

May 17, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has named Alex Soucy their top two way forward. Soucy was named a captain for Delaware this season due to his leadership and responsible play. Not only did Soucy contribute 25 points in just 23 games, he also was lights out in his own zone. Soucy played on Delaware's penalty kill and was never afraid to block a shot for his goaltender. Congrats to Alex Soucy!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 17, 2022

Soucy Named Top Two Way Forward - Delaware Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.