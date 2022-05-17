Soucy Named Top Two Way Forward
May 17, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release
The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has named Alex Soucy their top two way forward. Soucy was named a captain for Delaware this season due to his leadership and responsible play. Not only did Soucy contribute 25 points in just 23 games, he also was lights out in his own zone. Soucy played on Delaware's penalty kill and was never afraid to block a shot for his goaltender. Congrats to Alex Soucy!
Check out the Delaware Thunder Statistics
