Sonia Citron CALLS GAME at No. 2: Rookies Week

Published on November 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics YouTube Video







Sonia Citron for the WIN at No. 2

The @WashMystics rookie buried the game-winning three with 12.2 seconds left in OT vs. Dallas, lifting her squad to their first overtime victory since 2022!

#WNBARookiesWeek







