Sonia Citron CALLS GAME at No. 2: Rookies Week
Published on November 21, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Washington Mystics YouTube Video
Sonia Citron for the WIN at No. 2
The @WashMystics rookie buried the game-winning three with 12.2 seconds left in OT vs. Dallas, lifting her squad to their first overtime victory since 2022!
#WNBARookiesWeek
Check out the Washington Mystics Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 21, 2025
