Somerset's T.J. Rumfield Named MiLB's 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Winner for First Base

Somerset Patriots first baseman T.J. Rumfield

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced that Somerset Patriots 1B T.J. Rumfield has been awarded the 2023 Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his defensive excellence for first base.

The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2024 season.

At first base, Rumfield set a Somerset Patriots franchise record by posting a .997 fielding percentage, 562 putouts and 34 assists on 598 total chances over 78 total games. Rumfield spent 74 games with Double-A Somerset, in addition to a four-game rehab stint with High-A Hudson Valley. He made just two errors all season and was part of 45 double plays.

In addition to starring in the field, Rumfield was among Somerset's offensive leaders, finishing second on the team in home runs (17) and third in RBI (55) as part of a breakout 2023 campaign. He was one of 13 players throughout the minor leagues to homer in five straight games (6/9 - 6/14) during the season. Additionally, Rumfield went on a 21-game on-base streak between 4/29 - 5/30, the longest of any Patriots player. He also led Somerset with three walk-off hits.

Rumfield, 23, was originally selected by Philadelphia in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Virginia Tech and acquired in a trade by the Yankees from the Phillies along with LHP Joel Valdez in exchange for RHP Nick Nelson and C Donny Sands on 11/19/21.

"We are pleased to recognize these nine prospects with a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for their defensive excellence in 2023," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President, Minor League Operations and Development. "On behalf of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and our great partners at Rawlings, I congratulate each of the winners for their outstanding seasons."

Rumfield becomes the second Patriot to win the Gold Glove Award, joining second baseman Jesus Bastidas (2022).

