Somerset's Glenn Otto Named an MiLB Pitcher of the Week

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has announced Somerset Patriots RHP Glenn Otto as the Double-A Northeast League Pitcher of the Week for June 28th through July 4th.

Otto turned in one of the best performances from a pitcher this season in his most recent start on Saturday, July 3rd. The No. 28 prospect in the New York Yankees organization (MLB Pipeline) allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out 12 over seven scoreless innings. It was the fifth time this season Otto struck out 10 or more batters.

It is the second time that Otto received the honor by MiLB, having also been named the Pitcher of the Week for May 4th through 9th. He is now the fourth Patriots pitcher to receive the recognition this season. JP Sears and Janson Junk have also been selected previously.

Otto is second in all of the minor leagues with 95 strikeouts, just two behind Cade Cavelli (Washington Nationals). He currently leads the Double-A Northeast League with 29 more than Harrisburg's Mario Sanchez. Otto is also second in the league in wins (6) and seventh in ERA (3.49).

