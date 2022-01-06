Somerset Patriots Welcome Steven Cusumano as Media Relations/Broadcasting Manager

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the hiring of Steven Cusumano as the team's Media Relations/Broadcasting Manager.

His responsibilities will include media relations, content creation, social media management, and lead play-by-play for all radio and MiLB.tv broadcasts.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Somerset Patriots, truly a first-class organization with a pedigree that speaks for itself," said Cusumano. "Serving as the voice behind the next era of baseball in Somerset, and the next generation of Yankees, is a high privilege and I am honored to be able to tell these stories."

Cusumano most recently served as a broadcast assistant for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning this season. In the position, he hosted game features and previews, worked with team personnel to enhance the in-game broadcast, as well as social media management for home and road games for Lightning Radio.

"I pride myself on bringing relentless enthusiasm, passion and authenticity to the ballpark on a daily basis," Cusumano said. "Fans can expect that to be reflected in the broadcast booth as I look forward to building relationships in the Somerset community, the Yankees organization and beyond."

He worked as the Director of Digital Media and Public Relations for the Arizona Rattlers and Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League (IFL) beginning in July of 2020. There, Cusumano was the primary reporting resource and liaison for both organizations, managed the digital content strategy for social media and web platforms, designed videos, graphics, and wrote features for the teams to use for media, web, and social distribution.

As a broadcast intern with the Tampa Bay Rays, Cusumano produced audio and multi-media content for Rays Radio's online platforms and radio affiliates from January to May of 2020. He also voiced and produced commercials, billboards, and promos, that aired on the Rays Radio Network.

His baseball play-by-play experience comes from a season as the broadcaster for the Tri-City Valley Cats in 2018 when the team was the Class-A Short Season affiliate for the Houston Astros. In addition to calling home and away games, Cusumano hosted pre-game shows and worked as the media relations coordinator.

He was the play-by-play man for the Orem Owlz when they were an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, as well as Arizona State University baseball and softball games for the Pac-12 Network in 2018 and 2019. Cusumano also called high school sports for PrepSpotlight.tv in 2020 and 2021 and Pulse Sports from 2015-2017.

"Steven stood out to us very early in the hiring process," said Patriots Vice President of Communications and Media Relations Marc Russinoff. "We were looking for someone that could wear all the different hats that the position now requires. Steven's work as a content creator, media relations professional, and broadcaster made us feel that he was the right person to not just meet our media relations goals, but to crush them. We are excited to see him bring his passion and love of the game to life both on and off the air."

Cusumano has been a broadcast reporter for Cronkite News, a local affiliate of Arizona PBS in 2019, as well as a broadcast engineer for the Chicago Cubs Cactus League Spring Training games in 2017.

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Staten Island, New York and later moved with his family to Queen Creek, Arizona. He graduated Cum Laude from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2019.

"I can't think of a better place to spend the next chapter of my life than Somerset - a place that I have always considered an extension of home. As a Staten Island native, who grew up visiting family in Somerset, I have always greatly appreciated this area and all it has to offer," Cusumano added. "Family has always been the top priority in my life and having the opportunity to do what I love, with the people I love so close to me, is something I will never take for granted."

Cusumano will be starting the position with the Patriots in early February.

