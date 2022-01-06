Rumble Ponies Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce their 2022 coaching staff. First-year manager Reid Brignac will be joined by Pitching Coach Jerome Williams, Hitting Coach Tommy Joseph, and Bench Coach Mariano Duncan.

Brignac held the same position with the St. Lucie Mets (Low-A) in 2021 as he enters his third year in the organization after retiring as a player in 2018. He appeared in parts of nine years in the major leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins. He was initially drafted by the Rays in the second round of the 2004 MLB Draft.

Williams also held the same position on Brignac's staff with St. Lucie and is entering his fourth season in the Mets organization following a 20-year playing career. He pitched for 11 years in the major leagues with the Giants, Angels, Cubs, Cardinals, Rangers, Phillies, Nationals and Astros compiling a 52-66 record with a 4.59 ERA in 236 career games.

Joseph joins Brignac and Williams in being promoted from the same position in St. Lucie to Double-A Binghamton. He is entering his second season with the Mets organization after retiring from his playing career following the 2020 season. He spent two seasons in the major leagues with the Phillies in 2016-17 hitting .247 with 43 home runs and 116 RBI in 249 major league games.

Duncan arrives in the Southern Tier after serving as the bench coach for the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A) in 2020. He is entering his fourth year in the Mets organization. The former infielder played 12 major league seasons with the Dodgers, Reds, Phillies, Yankees, and Blue Jays. He was a member of two World Series champions (1990 Cincinnati Reds, 1996 New York Yankees) and was inducted into the Dominican Republic Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Also joining the Ponies staff in 2022 is Athletic Trainer Vanessa Weisbach and Performance Coach Ryan Orr.

The Rumble Ponies open the 2022 season on the road against the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday April 8th, with the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th against the Bowie Baysox.

