Somerset Patriots Unveil Copa Identity, Zorros de Somerset

Zorros de Somerset cap and jersey

(Somerset Patriots) Zorros de Somerset cap and jersey(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have unveiled their "Copa de la Diversión" identity to be Zorros de Somerset. The team will debut in Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" program during the 2022 season.

Zorros de Somerset, Spanish for Somerset Foxes, is a nod to a fox that frequently visited TD Bank Ballpark throughout 2020. The elusive animal was only seen on security camera footage and pictures from afar until it made a grand entrance right before the start of the Patriots press conference announcing the partnership with the Yankees.

"It was a big moment and everyone was anxious to start the next chapter in our history," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Once the fox jumped out on the field, it was almost a sign that everything was going to be alright. It was as if the fox was there to protect this wonderful Yankees partnership."

The primary colors of orange and bright blue are meant to be variations of the Patriots usual maroon and navy. The use of the vibrant colors are aimed at representing Latin culture.

The bright blue hat features the Zorro head logo and an orange bill. The jersey is orange with pattern sleeves and Zorros de Somerset across the chest in blue lettering outlined in white. Each sleeve has a special Copa patch honoring the program. The numbers on the back are navy blue.

The Zorros de Somerset logos were created by Ryan Foose, an award-winning designer who focuses on sports branding for companies that include ESPN, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, and more.

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

The Zorros de Somerset schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 30th at 6:35 pm vs. Alces de Maine (Portland Sea Dogs)

Friday, May 20th at 6:35 pm vs. Luchadores de Reading (Reading Fightin Phils)

Sunday, June 26th at 1:05 pm vs. Chivos de Hartford (Hartford Yard Goats)

Thursday, July 7th at 7:05 pm vs. Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake (Bowie Baysox)

Friday, August 26th at 7:05 pm vs. Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire (New Hampshire Fisher Cats)

Each game will include entertainment, music, food, and activities to showcase Latin culture at the ballpark.

With the launch of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversión" program, fans can now purchase Zorros de Somerset apparel online at somersetpatriots.com and at the Team Store located at TD Bank Ballpark.

