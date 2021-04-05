Somerset Patriots to Provide Mobile Food Ordering at Games with FanFood App

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate, have partnered with FanFood to provide contactless concessions pickup for fans at 2021 home games at TD Bank Ballpark.

FanFood is a mobile technology platform that provides in-venue food and beverage ordering on your mobile device. Fans will be able to browse the concessions menu, order and pay directly from their mobile devices at the ballpark. A text alert will notify the buyer that their order is ready for pickup.

FanFood will be integrated into the Patriots Mobile App under the food and beverage section, or by scanning the QR Code while in your seats. Fans will also be able to pre-order concessions for a desired pickup time through FanFood ahead of their arrival at the ballpark.

"This is a great way to help make the experience at our games safe and convenient for our fans," said HomePlate Catering & Hospitality Vice President/General Manager Mike McDermott. "The FanFood app will allow for contactless transactions and limit time people are waiting on line. With the level of players coming through the Yankees organization, we're pretty sure people won't want to miss a minute of the games."

The FanFood app will fit into the Patriots' health protocols to operate TD Bank Ballpark the safest way possible and take the necessary steps to protect fans. The ordering process is designed specifically for cashless transactions and contactless pickups.

The FanFood app will launch for the team's Opening Day on Tuesday, May 4th and be available throughout the 2021 season at TD Bank Ballpark.

