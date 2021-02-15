Somerset Patriots Reach 1,000 Deposits for Brand New Season Ticket Accounts

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced that the team has reached 1,000 deposits for brand new season ticket accounts for the upcoming 2021 season.

"Ever since the announcement was made that we were selected as the Yankees Double-A affiliate, the response has been overwhelming," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "It started out with an incredible amount of requests and has been steady every day since. We are excited to introduce our team to a whole new audience of baseball fans, while also making sure our longtime fans always remain at the top of our list."

The soon to be released 2021 schedule will allow the team to determine the number of games expected to finalize ticket pricing. However, the Somerset Patriots have been accepting deposits for ticket plans to guarantee fans looking to reserve their spot at the ballpark.

"It's important for us to continue to be an affordable option for families and businesses looking for a great night out at the ballpark," added McVerry. "Fans can look for that tradition to be in place as we take our team to a whole new level."

News broke on November 7, 2020 that the Yankees selected the Somerset Patriots as their new Double-A affiliate. The Somerset Patriots were previously a founding member of the independent Atlantic League for 22 seasons, where they were a model of consistency and success on and off the field.

Major League Baseball recently announced that the Somerset Patriots are a member of the Double-A Northeast League and will take on the Bingham Rumble Ponies (New York Mets), Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies), Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians), Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), Erie Seawolves (Detroit Tigers), Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals), and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) in 2021.

As a part of MLB's realignment, many Minor League affiliates will be in significantly closer geographic proximity to the Major League Clubs with which they are associated. On average, Major League Clubs will now be over 200 miles closer to their Triple-A affiliates. By creating better geographical synergy between a Major League Club and its affiliates, more fans will be able to watch an organization's players progress in their careers from the Minor Leagues to the big leagues in their home region.

