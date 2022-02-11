Somerset Patriots Introduce New Public Address Announcer

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the hiring of Chris Tomaino as the team's public address announcer. Tomaino takes over the position for Paul Spychala, who recently retired after 24 years in the position.

"I am so happy to be part of this great organization and will strive to make it the best ballpark experience for all of the Patriots' great fans. I wish the season started today," said Tomaino.

Tomaino gained experience in sports PA announcing and voiceover work with the New York Rangers, Newark Bears, Charleston RiverDogs, St. Paul Saints and NJ Diamonds of the Ladies Professional Baseball League.

He impressed Patriots representatives during the audition process that began towards the end of 2021.

"We really liked how Chris sounded on the mic and the experience he brings to the position," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Fans have come to expect a high standard of entertainment and professionalism over the years from our PA announcing. We feel Chris will continue that tradition started by Paul over two decades ago."

A lifelong resident of Chatham, New Jersey, Tomaino spent 26 years as a police officer, before retiring in 2009 as a Patrol Sergeant. Tomaino has spent the last nine years as the safety and security coordinator at Chatham High School.

In addition to his career in public safety and announcing, Tomaino enjoys performing stand-up comedy, which he first began dabbling in nearly 40 years ago as a student at Glassboro State University.

