Somerset Patriots Announce Tropical Storm Ida Relief Donations

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the recipients of the team's fundraising efforts to assist those affected by the flooding and damage caused by Tropical Storm Ida.

$35,000 was raised by the team through an online auction, ballpark 50-50 raffles, and a donation match by the Kalafer family, Flemington Car & Truck Country Family of Brands, Clinton Honda, and Jaguar Land Rover Princeton.

"First we need to thank everyone that donated to our efforts, whether that was items for the auction or monetarily," said Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "They helped us raise a significant amount of money that was matched by our very generous ownership and the dealerships."

The money raised through the Somerset Patriots Children's Educational and Sportsmanship Foundation was earmarked to assist with recovery efforts for Central New Jersey residents and businesses.

The selected recipients of the fundraising efforts were:

The Food Bank Network of Somerset County:

The donation will help distribute food and provide other basic human needs to those in Somerset County affected by the flooding and destruction caused by Ida.

Greater Somerset County YMCA:

The donation will assist families and children through social programs designed to help them stay healthy and strong, as well as provide financial assistance to those displaced, underprivileged, or in need due to the impact of the storm.

The ARC of Somerset County:

The donation will help the organization assist those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families that were affected by the flooding and damage from the storm.

Somerset Health Care Foundation:

The donation will be used to help displaced health care workers and hospital support staff due to the flooding and assist with their needs during the recovery.

Thomas J. Kavanaugh VFW Post 2290 (Manville):

The donation will be used to assist with the cost of shelter operations and aid the victims directly to help get back into their homes.

Checks were personally delivered on Monday, November 22nd and Tuesday, November 23rd by McVerry, Patriots Manager Emeritus Sparky Lyle, and Sparkee the Mascot.

"You really couldn't ask for a better time to give than Thanksgiving week," said Lyle. "To be able to say thank you to our friends doing such important work to help our community felt really good. And while the devastation to the area put a spotlight on their efforts, it's really something they do all year long and deserves to be recognized."

