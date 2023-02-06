Somerset Patriots Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate, have announced the team's promotional schedule for the 2023 season.

The Patriots will host 19 fireworks nights at TD Bank Ballpark, kicking off with a show to conclude a Championship Celebration on Opening Day on Thursday, April 6, as well as an Independence Day Celebration on the Fourth of July.

The giveaway lineup is highlighted by 2022 Eastern League Championship Ring Replicas (1st 1,000 Adults) on Sunday, April 23 and Anthony Volpe Bobbleheads (1st 1,000 Fans) on Wednesday, July 26.

The Zorros de Somerset return for their second season as part of MiLB's "Copa de la Diversion" program. Five games are scheduled including Saturday, April 22, Friday, May 19, Sunday, June 25, Thursday, July 27, and Friday, August 25.

Through its partnership with MLB, three Marvel-themed games will take place in Somerset. Marvel's "Defenders of the Diamond" Night will take place on Friday, June 23 with a character appearance by Captain America. The Patriots will host two additional Marvel Super Hero Nights on Sunday, July 9 with a Black Panther character appearance and Saturday, August 12 with a Spider-Man character appearance.

Fans can bring their dogs to five Bark In The Park Nights this season scheduled for Thursday, April 20, Thursday, May 18, Tuesday, June 20, Wednesday, July 5, and Tuesday, September 5. Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to attend.

More giveaways, appearances and themes will be added throughout the year. For the Patriots' full promotional schedule, visit somersetpatriots.com. Dates and promotions are subject to change.

